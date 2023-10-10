In a heartfelt announcement on Instagram, former Chelsea and Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has officially declared his retirement from professional football at the age of 32, reported by GOAL. Hazard shared his decision with fans, expressing that he believed it was the right moment to conclude his remarkable 16-year career in the sport.

The Belgian playmaker had been without a club since departing Real Madrid as a free agent during the summer transfer window. Despite receiving offers to continue his career, Hazard chose to bid farewell to the sport that had been his passion and livelihood for so many years.

In his statement, Hazard expressed gratitude for the incredible journey he experienced, having played over 700 matches and realized his dreams on pitches across the globe. He acknowledged the influence of managers, coaches, teammates, and fans, thanking them for the memorable moments throughout his career. Hazard also extended his appreciation to the clubs he represented, including LOSC, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, along with the Belgian national team (RBFA).

During his tenure in the Premier League, Hazard showcased his brilliance by achieving a rare feat: scoring 15+ goals and providing 15+ assists in a single season. His remarkable performances contributed significantly to Chelsea's success, including two Premier League titles.

As Hazard embarks on this new chapter of his life, fans worldwide are left to wonder about his future endeavors. Whether he will choose to stay connected to football in a coaching or advisory capacity or explore entirely new challenges remains to be seen. Regardless, his legacy as one of football's most talented and beloved players will continue to inspire future generations.