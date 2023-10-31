Starting next year, Edgar Wright's Running Man is looking to begin filming.

Filmmaker Simon Kinberg is also involved in the movie that's based on Stephen King's book, according to /Film. Kinberg was interviewed recently about the project.

Simon Kinberg on working with Edgar Wright on Running Man

Discussing working with director Edgar Wright in The Running Man with /Film, Kinberg said, “Yeah, he's one of my favorite directors of all time and one of my favorite people, just a super great guy. Obviously a cinephile.”

“We are working on it actively. He's actively working on the script with Michael Bacall. And our hope would be that it is a movie that, again, all fingers crossed and luck and everything else go our way, that Edgar could maybe direct it next year,” he added.

When it was mentioned that the film was due for a remake, the filmmaker replied, “Well, what's cool is that Edgar, completely separately, before myself and Paramount started down the journey of figuring out how to get the remake rights, which was complicated, he had tweeted, just on his own — and I follow him obviously on every possible platform — he had tweeted that if there was one movie he would remake ever, it was Running Man.”

About working with Wright on Running Man, Kinberg adds, “And I've chased Edgar for everything. I've chased Edgar for X-Men movies. I've chased him for literally every possible thing. We have talked about every movie. So yeah, this would be a big dream.”

We'll be on the lookout for any Running Man updates, and we'll run here to post them.