The Baltimore Orioles’ 2025 season has unraveled at a stunning pace, and the culprit is clear: a pitching staff that’s imploded after an offseason of questionable decisions and missed opportunities. Once viewed as a rising power with enviable young position talent, Baltimore now sits near the bottom of the AL East, its playoff hopes fading fast as its rotation ranks 28th in MLB with a 5.34 ERA. With the trade deadline looming and the window for contention still open thanks to a dynamic lineup, the Orioles’ front office must act decisively. Here are three realistic trade targets who could help stabilize Baltimore’s battered rotation.

Erick Fedde, RHP, St. Louis Cardinals

St. Louis has outperformed expectations early but remains a likely seller, focused more on 2026 than a fleeting 2025 run. Erick Fedde, who signed a two-year deal after a breakout season in Korea and has since found new life with the Cardinals, is a prime candidate for a midseason move. Fedde brings a mid-90s sinker, improved command, and a track record of durability, qualities the Orioles desperately lack.

Baltimore’s rotation has been decimated by injuries and ineffectiveness. Charlie Morton and Kyle Gibson (now released by Baltimore) were a combined 0-10 with ERAs as high as 16.78, and neither Dean Kremer nor Cade Povich has contributed positively. Only Tomoyuki Sugano and Zach Eflin have provided any stability. Fedde, who is posting a sub-4 ERA and has proven he can handle a heavy workload, would immediately slot in as a reliable No. 2 or 3 starter. With a contract that runs through next year, he also offers value beyond a mere rental.

Andrew Heaney, LHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

The Pirates are trending toward another rebuild and have several arms likely to be shopped at the deadline. Andrew Heaney, on a one-year, $5.25 million deal, is a classic trade chip: a veteran lefty with playoff experience and a strong start to 2025 (2.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP over 55.2 innings). Heaney’s strikeout stuff and ability to pitch deep into games would be a welcome addition to a Baltimore staff that has struggled to get even five innings from its starters most nights.

Heaney’s postseason experience is especially valuable for a young Orioles club hoping to make noise in October. He’s shown he can handle high-leverage situations and would provide a steadying presence for both the rotation and the clubhouse. The price tag in prospects should be manageable, and his left-handedness would give the Orioles a different look in a righty-heavy division.

Jose Quintana, LHP, Milwaukee Brewers

Milwaukee’s season is teetering, and with several starters headed for free agency, Jose Quintana stands out as a likely trade candidate. The veteran southpaw has quietly posted a 2.65 ERA in 34 innings over his first six starts, and his $2.25 million salary makes him one of the most affordable arms on the market. Quintana’s experience and command would be a major upgrade over the Orioles’ current options at the back end of the rotation.

Baltimore’s staff has been plagued by walks and home runs, and Quintana’s ability to limit both would help stabilize the group. He’s not an ace, but he doesn’t need to be, he simply needs to give the Orioles a chance every fifth day, something that’s been sorely lacking outside of Sugano and Eflin. Quintana’s playoff pedigree and track record of health make him an ideal fit for a team desperate for reliability.

The Orioles’ rotation woes are not a blip, they’re a crisis. The team’s collective ERA is better than only the Nationals, Marlins, and Rockies, and their 5.66 ERA from starters is nearly two runs worse than last year’s mark. The offense, while talented, has been inconsistent, and the bullpen’s effectiveness is wasted without leads to protect. Even Zach Eflin and Grayson Rodriguez may not be enough, especially with Rodriguez’s health still in question.

Baltimore’s front office cannot afford to stand pat. The core of Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, and Jackson Holliday is ready to win now, and the AL East remains within reach if the pitching can be stabilized. The cost in prospects will sting, but the alternative is squandering a golden opportunity and risking another lost season.

If the Orioles want to maximize their chances, they must be aggressive and creative, potentially even trading a key bat like Ryan Mountcastle to land a frontline starter. With the AL East as competitive as ever, standing still is not an option. The right moves could turn this season around and set Baltimore up for sustained success.

The Orioles’ path back to contention runs through the trade market. Erick Fedde, Andrew Heaney, and Jose Quintana are all realistic, attainable targets who would immediately improve the rotation’s depth, durability, and reliability. With the rest of the division as competitive as ever, Baltimore must act quickly and boldly to fix its broken pitching staff and salvage its 2025 campaign.