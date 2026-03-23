The Los Angeles Chargers are set for a big 2026 season, and one reason is their loaded backfield. They had the emergence of Omarion Hampton as a rookie, and Kimani Vidal also played well in relief. They also have Najee Harris, but he tore his Achilles tendon early in the season, and he is set to be a free agent this year. Whether he comes back to the Chargers or leaves, he appears to be recovering extremely well.

Harris' agent, Doug Hendrickson, released a progress update on his recovery, and almost six months after Harris tore his Achilles, he is doing almost full-on sprints on the treadmill. That is a massive progress update and shows teams around the NFL that he is on track to be ready for the 2026 regular season, whether he returns to the Chargers or not.

This past season was Harris's only season since being drafted that he was not with the Steelers. He was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers, and he immediately earned a Pro Bowl selection as a rookie after becoming a fixture in the offense as a playmaker. However, with the emergence of Jaylen Warren, Harris’ production started to dip in each of the last three seasons in Pittsburgh.

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Even though he managed to rush for at least 1,000 yards for four straight seasons to begin his career, the Steelers let Harris walk in free agency last offseason because of Jaylen Warren. Harris then signed with the Chargers in free agency, with the hope being that he’d form an effective duo with first-round rookie Omarion Hampton. Instead, Harris picked up just 61 yards on 15 carries before his season came to a premature end.

The Chargers have a loaded backfield, and while they have said they would love to have Harris back in 2026, he does not need to rush back because of that. New Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel loves to utilize multiple running backs in a variety of ways, so it seems like Harris would be welcomed back easily unless he wanted a raise somewhere else.