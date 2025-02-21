The Cleveland Cavaliers look like they're ready to pull off some surprises as they approach the second half of the regular season. Prior to the NBA trade deadline, the Cavs faced a dilemma of whether to keep their roster to maintain the chemistry or to make some roster moves in favor of escaping the luxury tax penalties.

Fast forward, the team managed to address both concerns by trading away Caris LeVert and Georges Niang to get De'Andre Hunter. The team managed to go below the luxury tax threshold while adding the potential missing piece to their championship puzzle.

While it was a remarkable trade deadline for the Cavs, it wasn't exactly picture-perfect. In fact, they've yet to address their fatal flaw that must be fixed after the 2025 NBA All-Star break which is the lack of a backup big man.

Tristan Thompson's aging body

Although the Cavs have fared pretty well with Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley manning the frontcourt, there's no doubt that the team lacks some depth in its center position.

In fact, the only other true center outside of Allen and Mobley is Tristan Thompson. Thompson has carved out a career worthy to be a franchise legend. Let's not forget that he was the starting center of Cleveland's historic 2016 championship team. However, that was nine years ago and Thompson is currently 33 years old.

With Thompson past his prime, it certainly makes sense that Kenny Atkinson only puts him on the court in garbage time or when the team is dealing with injuries. This year, the NBA champion is averaging only 1.6 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 0.3 blocks per game. Although Thompson should have no shortage of playoff experience, his aging body isn't exactly ideal as the main reliever to either Allen or Mobley.

The Cavaliers are entering the final frame of the regular season. And if they're to translate their regular season into the playoffs, having a reserve center who can keep their twin-tower big men fresh in the postseason is essential.

Dean Wade's injury-riddled season

The third-best big man on the team is Dean Wade. It's safe to say that his defensive versatility coupled with his outside shooting has done wonders to the Cavs' hot season. In the 2024-25 season, Wade is putting up 6.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. However, a major concern is his inability to stay healthy this year.

The 6-foot-9 forward has already missed 20 games this year. Earlier into the season, Wade was sidelined with an ankle injury. Fast forward to today, he has already missed 11 straight games thanks to a bone bruise in his right knee. While he is set to return in the near future, it remains to be seen in what shape Wade will be in. Nonetheless, Cleveland better hope they get a 100% healthy Wade once the postseason comes.

It's safe to say that Wade will be critical in the Cavs' championship campaign this year. However, it'll certainly be tricky to keep him healthy in the playoffs without another big man to finish the rest of the season. Having another big body should mitigate Wade's doubtful availability, as he slowly gets back into game shape, probably with a minutes restriction regimen.

Nae'Qwan Tomlin becomes the Cavs' 14th player

Let's not forget that playoff contenders in the East will be parading elite centers like the Boston Celtics' Kristaps Porzingis, New York Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns, and Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo. With a thin frontcourt led by Mobley and Allen, there's no question that the Cavaliers will still put up a fight. But still, there's no doubt that an additional big body will make life so much easier on Mobley and Allen's frontcourt duties. Fortunately, the buyout market gave the Cavs a final chance to address their fatal flaw.

Aside from signing Javonte Green, the team called up Nae'Qwan from their G-League affiliate, the Cleveland Charge. While his name doesn't exactly turn heads, Tomlin gave a good account of himself for the Charge. He logged in 15.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks per outing. Standing at 6-foot-10, Tomlin is the additional big body the Cavs could use, as they deal with a depleted frontcourt.

The Cavs signed Tomlin to a 10-day contract, fulfilling the requirement to fill their roster with 14 players. Although there aren't plenty of expectations surrounding Tomlin, his addition should put the Wine and Gold on the right track in terms of personnel, as they enter the final phase of the regular season. His youth and athleticism should also make him a stronger candidate to backstop Allen or Mobley, compared to an aging Thompson.