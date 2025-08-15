Kyrie Irving has kept himself busy this offseason by sharing lighthearted stories and unexpected moments on his livestreams. The Dallas Mavericks guard has not only entertained fans but has also grown his online following with a steady mix of humor and candid reactions. Recently, Irving stumbled upon an old interview that left him speechless, HoopsHype reports.

In the clip, a female reporter appeared to ask him for “a quickie” on camera, a moment he admitted went completely unnoticed at the time.

Reporter: “I know, being an NBA player, maybe you get asked this question a fair bit. But I was just hoping you might have time for a bit of a quickie with me, is that okay?”

Irving: “Yeah, that’s fine.”

When the video played on his stream, Irving froze. “Oh my god. Did she just ask me for a quickie? Oh nah. Look at our faces right here, bro. That was wild,” he told viewers. “I should have stopped the interview right there. My PR team would have been like, ‘Yo, what?’ Nah, get up. We’re not doing this.”

While laughing it off, Irving chalked it up to a dirty joke that flew over his head. He pointed out small gestures the reporter made that hinted she was kidding. The moment was even more awkward considering his father was sitting right next to him during the exchange.

Streams, stories, and a long road back

This wasn’t the only headline-worthy moment from Irving’s offseason streams. Jaylen Brown popped in for a chat, Luka Doncic called him late at night, and he even gave fans an update on when he might return to the court.

Unfortunately, that update came with bad news. His recovery from an ACL tear is taking longer than expected, which could impact Dallas’ start to the season. The Mavericks rely heavily on Irving’s scoring and leadership, which is why they brought in D’Angelo Russell to help fill the gap until he’s back.

Whether he’s breaking down old interviews or giving fans a peek behind the curtain, Kyrie Irving has made his offseason content must-watch. The only thing left is for him to get healthy and bring that energy back to the hardwood.