Known for his heel gimmick on WWE television and hated character, WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently broke his gimmick and became a hero for the day. During WWE's visit to San Antonio, Texas, for Monday Night RAW in the Frost Bank Center on Mar. 16, 2026, Paul and other WWE Superstars visited Holy Cross of San Antonio High School.

Paul, 30, surprised two seniors in high school with a $10,000 donation for each of them. He also shared a motivational speech about hard work and boosting one's self-confidence.

Photos from the visits are now available to view on the Holy Cross of San Antonio High School’s Facebook page, where “The Maverick” is shown to be enjoying a gala time with the students, chatting and playing with them.

“Ahead of his pro wrestling match tonight, The Maverick [Logan Paul] came to Holy Cross for some rock-paper-scissors, motivation, selfies, and scholarships. Regular Monday stuff. As a professional artist, athlete, and entrepreneur, Mr. Paul’s generous spirit and heartfelt messages on hard work and self-confidence greatly inspired our students. Thank you, Team Paul!” the Facebook post read.

Recently, another former WWE United States Champion, LA Knight, also donated $20,000 to The United Way of Washington County, Maryland, to help support his hometown community in Hagerstown, Maryland.

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Logan Paul recently defended LA Knight after WWE Elimination Chamber

Midway through last month's WWE Elimination Chamber match, fans saw LA Knight almost perform a middle-rope elbow drop when his feet slipped, and he fell. Shortly after, during an episode of ImPaulsive, Logan Paul came to Knight's defense over the botch.

“What I'm about to say is the last thing I want to do; I don't want to do this, bro, because I despise LA Knight and everything he stands for. Let's be honest — he doesn't stand for anything; he stands for one affirmative word, ‘Yeah!'” Paul said, mocking his former rival. “We get it, bro. Shut up.”