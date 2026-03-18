Just weeks after getting spotted with USA President Donald Trump at the Hard Rock Stadium, YouTuber-boxer Jake Paul went viral after attending President Trump's Kentucky rally. On Wednesday, Mar. 12, 2026, Paul joined Trump and delivered an enthusiastic speech; however, he became the subject of a major troll.

When Paul took the stage at the rally in Hebron, Kentucky, hoping to deliver a speech about courage, politics, and loyalty, fans found him having an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction. Paul's tan suit was soaking wet with his sweat, with two huge sweat stains on his armpits, which later became a laughingstock on the internet.

However, Paul recently clapped back at the trolls with a hilarious and unexpected response. Posting a new Instagram reel, Paul uploaded his own version of the YMCA dance move. “The Problem Child” returned wearing a similar tan suit, where he rode across a ski slope, while displaying his heavily sweaty armpits.

Jake Paul was seen in a recent Instagram video, standing in the snow with his arms raised and grooving to “Y.M.C.A.” The wet and stained areas under his jacket were immediately noticeable. He then descended the slope on a snowboard, attired in his suit, shirt, tie, and boots. Throughout the video, he glided and danced to the tune against a majestic mountain backdrop.

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The hilarious clip ended with Paul in his sweat-stained suit lying down in the snow and stating, “I am f***ing tired,” while the video was captioned, ““Yall are hating but im hotter than yall.” This can also be accepted as a jab against his trolls, as Paul sweats more because of the obvious answer.