Two of the best in the Big Ten face off as Maryland visits Michigan. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Maryland-Michigan prediction and pick.

Maryland comes into the game at 22-7 on the year, and 12-6 in conference play. That places them in third in the Big Ten. They opened the year strong as well, starting the season 11-2 before dropping two straight. Since then, they have won 11 of their last 14 games, but in there Maryland fell to Michigan State on a buzzer-beater. Last time out, Maryland faced Penn State. Maryland struggled early, being down six at the end of the first half. They would come back and win the game 68-64.

Meanwhile, Michigan is 22-7 on the year, and 14-4 in conference play. That places them second in the Big Ten. They opened the year 8-1 before dropping two in a row. They would win five more before losing two of the next three. Then, Michigan won six in a row before falling to Michigan State. Since then, they have won two of three, including a Michigan buzzer-beating win over Rutgers. Still, last time out Michigan was dominated by Illinois. They would be down just one at the end of the first half but would fall 93-73.

Here are the Maryland-Michigan College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Maryland-Michigan Odds

Maryland: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +100

Michigan: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -120

Over: 153.5 (-115)

Under: 153.5 (-105)

How to Watch Maryland vs. Michigan

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Why Maryland Will Cover The Spread/Win

Maryland is ranked 14th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 28th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 12th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Maryland has been great on offense this year. They are 15th in the nation in points per game while sitting 44th in shooting efficiency this year. Further, they are tenth in the nation in field goals made per game, while also 47th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Maryland is led by their center Derik Queen, who leads the team in scoring. He comes into the game with 15.9 points per game while adding nine rebounds, two assists, 1.1 steals, and one block per game. Queen is joined in the frontcourt by Julian Reese, who leads the team in rebounding. He comes in with 9.4 rebounds per game. Further, he is scoring 13.3 points per game, while adding 1.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game this year.

Ja'Kobi Gillespie leads the team in assists and steals this year, coming in with 4.8 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. He also comes in with 15.1 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds. He is joined by Rodney Reese. Reese is scoring 13.7 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds and two assists per game this year.

Why Michigan Will Cover The Spread/Win

Michigan is ranked 29th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 40th in adjusted offensive efficiency while sitting 22nd in adjusted defensive efficiency this year. Michigan has also been solid on offense this year. They are 39th in the nation in points per game while sitting 29th in shooting efficiency. Further, they move the ball well, sitting 32nd in the nation in assists per game. Michigan also shoots well on the inside. They are sixth in the nation in two-point field goal shooting percentage.

Michigan is also led by their big man, Vladislav Goldin. He comes in with 16.1 points per game while adding 6.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 blocks per game this year. Goldin is joined in the frontcourt by Danny Wolf, who leads the team in rebounding, coming in with 9.7 rebounds per game. He also is scoring 12.4 points and adds 3.7 assists plus 1.4 blocks per game.

Tre Donaldson leads the team in assists, coming in with 3.9 assists per game. He also comes in with 11.9 points per game, plus 3.6 rebounds and a steal. Donaldson is joined by Roddy Gayle Jr in the backcourt. Gayle comes in with 10.2 points per game while adding 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game this year.

Final Maryland-Michigan Prediction & Pick

This should be a tight game between two solid opponents. First, the two defensive units have similar efficiency this year. Maryland, while they are 36th in opponent points per game, are 22nd in opponent shooting efficiency. Michigan is 150th in opponent points per game, but 23rd in opponent shooting efficiency. Still, Maryland may have the size needed to compete with Michigan down low. They are 35th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage, while Michigan is 148th. Maryland is also 48th in the nation in blocks while Michigan is 91st. Finally, Maryland is 57th in the nation in turnovers per game while Michigan is 342nd. Take Maryland in this one.

Final Maryland-Michigan Prediction & Pick: Maryland +1.5 (-110)