The Washington Nationals continue their road trip as they visit the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Nationals-Reds prediction and pick.

The Nationals head into Thursday at 13-18 on the year, which is good for fourth in the NL East. They had lost their first two games of a series with the Phillies. The Nationals and Phillies will play game three of the series on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Reds come into Thursday at 16-15 on the year, which places them tied for second in the NL Central. They also come in losing two straight. They took the first game of the series with the Cardinals, but have lost the last two. The Cardinals and Reds will finish their series on Thursday.

Nationals-Reds Projected Starters

Mitchell Parker vs. Hunter Greene

Mitchell Parker (3-1) with a 2.65 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP.

Last Start: Parker went five innings, giving up seven hits and five walks. He would not record a strikeout while giving up seven runs, with six of them being earned. Still, he took the no-decision as the Nationals beat the Mets 8-7.

Away Splits: Parker is 0-1 on the road with a 3.00 ERA and a .200 opponent batting average.

Hunter Greene (3-2) with a 2.70 ERA and a 0.85 WHIP.

Last Start: Greene went six innings, giving up seven hits and two home runs. He would strike out eight batters but also give up three runs. Still, Greene would be credited with the win as the Reds beat the Rockies 6-4.

Home Splits: Greene is 1-1 at home this year with a 1.42 ERA and a .123 opponent batting average.

Here are the Nationals-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Nationals-Reds Odds

Washington Nationals: +1.5 (-150)

Moneyline: +138

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+125)

Moneyline: -164

Over: 8.5 (-105)

Under: 8.5 (-115)

How to Watch Nationals vs. Reds

Time: 6:10 PM ET/ 3:10 PM PT

TV: MASN2/FDSNOH

Why The Nationals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Nationals have been led by Nathaniel Lowe this year. He is hitting .248 with a .325 OBP. Lowe has six doubles, six home runs, 24 RBIs, and nine runs scored. Meanwhile, James Wood has been great. He is hitting .250 with a .360 OBP. Wood has seven doubles, nine home runs, 21 RBIs, and 19 runs scored.

Meanwhile, Keibert Ruiz has been solid this year. He is hitting .301 with a .351 OBP. He has four doubles, two home runs, 13 RBIs, and ten runs scored. Dylan Crews has also been productive this year. He is hitting just .212 with a .241 OBP. He has a double, a triple, four home runs, six RBIs, and 17 runs scored. Further, Crews has stolen six bases. Finally, Luis Garcia Jr. is hitting .242 with a .302 OBP. He has four doubles, two home runs, eight RBIs, and 14 runs scored.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Elly De La Cruz has been great for the Reds this year. He is hitting .281 this year with a .348 OBP. He has four doubles, five home runs, 24 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 21 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Gavin Lux has been solid this year. He is hitting .327 with a .416 OBP. He has eight doubles, a home run, 14 RBIs, and 13 runs scored.

Also having a solid year is TJ Freidl. Friedl is hitting .275 with a .333 OBP. He has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Noelvi Marte has also been solid when in the lineup this year. He is hitting .315 with a .373 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, and eight runs scored this year.

Final Nationals-Reds Prediction & Pick

Mitchell Parker is coming off his worst start of the year. In his last start, he gave up seven runs, with six of them being earned. Before that, in five combined starts, he had given up just six runs, with five of them being earned. In his only loss of the year, which was on the road, he gave up just one run in six innings. Mitchell Parker has also not faced any current members of the Reds in his career, but the Reds are hitting just .215 against left-handed pitching this year.

Meanwhile, Hunter Greene has given up eight runs in his last two starts after giving up just three in his first four starts. Still, both of those were on the road. At home, he has given up just two runs in 12 innings of work. Current Nationals have just 11 career at-bats against Hunter Greene, going 2-11 with an RBI. Keibert Ruiz has both hits, going 2-2 with the RBI. While both pitchers are pitching well, the Reds have been the better offense this year. They get the win in this one.

Final Nationals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-164)