It is the final game of an NL Central Series as the St. Louis Cardinals face the Cincinnati Reds. It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Cardinals-Reds prediction and pick.

In game one of the series, the Cardinals took the early lead on a Nolan Arenado double in the first inning. Still, the Reds would tie the game on a Jose Trevino home run in the third. Noelvi Marte would drive in Gavin Lux on a triple in the fourth inning. Then, in the bottom of the sixth inning, Gavin Lux would double home a run. The Reds would go on to win the game 3-1.

The game on Tuesday was postponed, leading to game two between the Cardinals and Reds being played on Wednesday.

Cardinals-Reds Projected Starters

Matthew Liberatore vs. Andrew Abbott

Matthew Liberatore (2-2) with a 3.19 ERA and a 0.97 WHIP.

Last Start: Liberatore went six innings, giving up five hits. He would strike out four batters and give up two runs, with just one earned. Liberatore would take the win as the Cardinals beat the Brewers 3-2.

Away Splits: Liberatore is 0-2 on the road with a 4.85 ERA and a .264 opponent batting average.

Andrew Abbott (2-0) with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP.

Last Start: Abbott went four innings, giving up five hits, five walks, and a home run. He would strike out four batters, but also give up four runs. Still, he would take the no-decision as the Reds beat the Rockies 8-7.

Home Splits: Abbott is 1-0 at home with a 1.80 ERA and a .118 opponent batting average.

Here are the Cardinals-Reds MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Cardinals-Reds Odds

St. Louis Cardinals: +1.5 (-182)

Moneyline: +110

Cincinnati Reds: -1.5 (+150)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 8.5 (-115)

Under: 8.5 (-105)

How to Watch Cardinals vs. Reds

Time: 12:40 PM ET/ 9:40 AM PT

TV: FDSNMW/FDSNOH

Why The Cardinals Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Cardinals have been led by Lars Nootbaar. He is hitting .271 this year with a .405 OBP. Nootbaar has five doubles, four home runs, 17 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 19 runs scored. Meanwhile, Brendan Donovan is hitting great. He is hitting .349 this year with a .391 OBP. He has nine doubles, three home runs, 16 RBIs, three stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Nolan Arenado has also been solid this year. He is hitting .255 this year with a .350 OBP. He has nine doubles, three home runs, 13 RBIs, and 13 runs scored.

Victor Scott II is also having a solid year. He is hitting .258 with a .323 OBP. Scott has five doubles, a triple, a home run, ten RBIs, nine stolen bases, and 13 runs scored. Finally, Willson Contreras is hitting .216 with a .286 OBP. He has five doubles, two home runs, nine RBIs, and ten runs scored.

Why The Reds Will Cover The Spread/Win

Elly De La Cruz has been great for the Reds this year. He is hitting .270 this year with a .336 OBP. He has four doubles, five home runs, 24 RBIs, 11 stolen bases, and 20 runs scored this year. Meanwhile, Gavin Lux has been solid this year. He is hitting .352 with a .438 OBP. He has eight doubles, a home run, 14 RBIs, and 13 runs scored.

Also having a solid year is TJ Freidl. Friedl is hitting .286 with a .347 OBP. He has six doubles, a triple, a home run, 12 RBIs, five stolen bases, and 15 runs scored. Noelvi Marte has also been solid when in the lineup this year. He is hitting .370 with a .438 OBP. He has four doubles, a triple, three home runs, 16 RBIs, four stolen bases, and eight runs scored this year.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick

Matthew Liberatore has been solid this year, but the Cardinals are just 2-3 when he starts. They have lost both road games when Liberatore has started, as he has struggled more on the road. In his two road starts, Liberatore has pitched 13 innings, giving up seven runs with a home run. Current members of the Reds have not hit well against him, though. They are just 3-18, but two of the hits are for extra bases. Elly De La Cruz is one for three, with a double, an RBI, and two walks.

Meanwhile, the Reds are 3-0 when Andrew Abbott has started this year. He is coming off his worst start of the year, but in the other two games he has pitched a combined 11 innings, giving up two runs. Both runs were on solo home runs. Further, current Cardinals have struggled against Abbott. They are just 15-70 against Abbott, but do have four home runs and 14 RBIs. Nolan Arenado is 6-13 against Abbott with two home runs and five RBIs. This should be a tight game, but the Reds are scoring nearly a run more per game than the Cardinals this year. That will be the difference in this one as the Reds get the win.

Final Cardinals-Reds Prediction & Pick: Reds ML (-130)