Following his recent wedding with Nina Agdal, current WWE Superstar Logan Paul is reportedly selling his Puerto Rico house, which he previously paid millions for.

TMZ reports Paul is looking to sell the house for $14 million. Why? Well, it appears Paul and Agdal “want to spend more time at their upstate New York residence after exchanging their vows.”

Paul has owned the Puerto Rico house for a while, and it has six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bedrooms, and more amenities. Some of the other features include a pool and an outdoor kitchen. Additionally, he has a dinosaur fossil in the house.

Logan Paul and Nina Agdal's recent wedding

The news that Paul is selling his mansion in Puerto Rico comes days after his wedding in Lake Como, Italy, on August 15, 2025. The wedding took place at the same place where they got engaged a couple of years earlier.

Paul and Agdal have been together since 2022. They started dating in 2022. In September 2024, Agdal gave birth to her first child with Paul. Previously, Paul had relationships with Jessica Serfaty, Alissa Violet, Olga Safari, and Corinna Kopf.

Agdal is a Danish model best known for her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. She previously appeared on the 50th anniversary edition of the magazine in 2014.

Paul is gearing up for a match against John Cena at Clash in Paris on August 31, 2025. It is the first, and likely only, time they will face since Cena is in the twilight of his farewell tour.

Previously, Paul and Cena teamed up to face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Money in the Bank in July 2025. At the time, Cena was a heel like Paul, so they teamed up to face the babyface team. However, they lost, thanks to a returning R-Truth, who attacked Cena.

Before that, Paul and Cena shared the ring at the 2025 Royal Rumble. Paul was the last entry in the battle royal, and he eliminated two Superstars before Cena eliminated him. Cena would go on to be the runner-up in the match, losing to Uso.

Throughout his young WWE career, Paul is a one-time United States Champion. He held the championship for 273 days before losing it to LA Knight at SummerSlam in August 2024.