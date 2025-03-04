After a stretch of promise under head coach Mike McDaniel, the Miami Dolphins now face the reality that tweaks alone won’t be enough to compete in a loaded AFC. Sure, their offense has been electric. However, their struggles in the trenches and inconsistency in key moments have prevented them from emerging as legitimate contenders. To truly elevate their roster and build a more balanced team, Miami must consider making a franchise-altering move—one that would send star wide receiver Tyreek Hill back to the Kansas City Chiefs.

A Frustrating End to the 2024 Season

The Dolphins' disappointing 2024 campaign was punctuated by a moment that encapsulated the team's deeper issues. During the season finale against the New York Jets, Tyreek Hill refused to enter the game. He later made it clear that he was unhappy with his situation in Miami.

“I'm out, bro,” Hill said. “It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what's best for my career because I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there.”

Though emotions ran high and Hill’s frustration was eventually smoothed over, the incident highlighted the tension within the organization. Beyond individual frustrations, the Dolphins simply fell short of expectations. A late-season collapse resulted in an 8-9 record and an early start to the offseason. Yes, star QB Tua Tagovailoa missing time due to another concussion played a role in their struggles. However, even a fully healthy Miami squad didn’t look like a true contender among the AFC’s elite.

The bigger questions revolve around McDaniel’s leadership and the team’s overall culture. Is Miami’s offensive firepower enough to overcome deficiencies in the trenches? Can the Dolphins build a roster tough enough to compete for the AFC East crown? If they want to answer those questions affirmatively, a bold trade this offseason could be the key.

Here we'll try to identify the perfect trade that the Miami Dolphins must try to complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.

The Trade Miami Must Make

Tyreek Hill appears to be the most likely candidate for departure this offseason. The star wideout hinted at a potential exit following Miami’s disappointing finish. He voiced his frustration after the season finale. Moving Hill before July 1 would have minimal impact on the salary cap. Meanwhile, a trade after that date would free up $15 million—flexibility the Dolphins desperately need.

Beyond the financial aspect, Miami’s roster construction suggests that reallocating resources to the trenches is a necessity. The Dolphins already boast talent on the perimeter. That said, their biggest weaknesses lie in the interior—both on offense and defense. Reinforcing the offensive line, in particular, has been a challenge since Mike McDaniel took over. Without stability up front, their high-powered offense remains vulnerable.

Money will be a major factor in determining Miami’s options. Acquiring a veteran like Joe Thuney from the Kansas City Chiefs ($15.5 million cap hit) won’t come cheap and would likely require a contract extension. However, the benefits outweigh the costs. Thuney would immediately elevate Miami’s offensive line.

Why This Trade Makes Sense for Miami

For the Dolphins, this move would finally solidify the interior of their offensive line. Over the past two seasons, Miami has struggled to establish a consistent presence in the trenches. They have often relied on speed and skill positions rather than brute force up front. Thuney, one of the premier guards in the NFL, would provide a massive upgrade. He would certainly bring much-needed stability to Miami’s pass protection and run game.

At the same time, this trade makes financial and strategic sense for Kansas City as well. The Chiefs face a looming contract decision with Trey Smith. They also need to find a long-term solution at left tackle. Moving Thuney would clear cap space while addressing their biggest roster deficiency: the lack of an elite WR1.

Recall that Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid managed to advance to Super Bowl LIX despite lacking a true game-breaking receiver. Sure, Rashee Rice showed promise. That said, the Chiefs' offense was missing the elite deep-threat dynamic they had when Hill was in Kansas City. Reuniting Mahomes with Hill would instantly reignite one of the most explosive quarterback-receiver duos in NFL history. That alone makes this trade a win-win scenario.

The Ideal Trade Package

Dolphins Receive:

– LG Joe Thuney

– 2025 second-round pick (No. 63 overall)

– 2026 conditional third-round pick (which upgrades to a second-rounder if Hill plays at least 75 percent of snaps in 2025)

Kansas City Chiefs Receive:

– WR Tyreek Hill

Miami should strongly consider making this move while Hill’s trade value remains high. At 31 years old, the speedster has already hinted at retiring after the 2026 season. Instead of waiting for his production to decline, the Dolphins can maximize their return now. They can acquire a top-tier offensive lineman and valuable draft picks in the process. Meanwhile, the Chiefs get their most dangerous playmaker back. They would ensure Mahomes has an elite weapon for another championship push.

This is the bold but necessary trade Miami must complete to truly reshape its roster for long-term success.

A Bold Move Miami Must Make

If the Dolphins truly want to take the next step toward Super Bowl contention, they need to address their most glaring weakness: the trenches. Trading Tyreek Hill might seem like a difficult decision, but it’s a forward-thinking move that would provide immediate and long-term benefits. With Joe Thuney anchoring the interior offensive line and additional draft capital in hand, Miami would be in a much stronger position to compete in the AFC. Meanwhile, Kansas City would regain its most electrifying playmaker, further cementing its offensive dominance. Both teams would walk away from this trade with their biggest needs addressed, making it a win-win scenario. In a league where bold moves often separate contenders from pretenders, this is the trade Miami must complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.