With El Clasico fast approaching, there was a moment of concern in the Barcelona camp when forward Joao Felix suffered an injury scare during the game against Shakhtar. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as the Portuguese international has moved swiftly to allay any fears regarding his availability for the big match.

Felix was substituted late in the Shakhtar game due to a knock, which understandably raised concerns about his participation in the upcoming El Clasico clash. However, to keep fans informed, he turned to social media, specifically Instagram Stories, to provide an update on his condition.

“I’m fine!” Felix wrote reassuringly. “It was only the knock. Time to recover and prepare for the next game.” This news will undoubtedly relieve Barcelona supporters and manager Xavi, who are grappling with several key players dealing with injuries.

As Barcelona prepares for the El Clasico showdown against arch-rivals Real Madrid, the availability of key players is of utmost importance. While Pedri may not be back in time for the El Clasico match, there is optimism regarding the potential return of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Frenkie de Jong, all of whom are crucial to Barcelona's chances. However, Xavi's options are not limited, as exciting young talents like Fermin Lopez and Marc Guiu have shown their potential in recent games and are vying for opportunities on the pitch.

The El Clasico is a match of great importance in football and a significant event for fans worldwide. Joao Felix's confirmation of his fitness provides much-needed reassurance to Barcelona supporters eagerly awaiting this fierce and historic rivalry on the field.