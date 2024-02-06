You can also make these buildings, and more, thanks to Guide Strats teams' custom LEGO creations.

Using BrickLink Studio, the Guide Strats team recreated Final Fantasy, The Witcher, Half-Life, Elden Ring, Skyrim, and The Legend of Zelda iconic buildings in gaming using LEGO.

From the world's most iconic buildings, like the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal, to TV's iconic locations like Sesame Street, they've all been made into LEGO sets by now. It's only appropriate that video game fans who appreciate the art of LEGO would also end up recreating iconic buildings from various digital worlds with the bricks and blocks we liked playing with as kids. It's kind of a fusion of worlds, and the Guide Strats team has turned some of the most iconic video game buildings from worlds like Elden Ring, Skyrim, and The Legend of Zelda into their own LEGO creations. You can check out their six latest creations below:

Elden Ring's Royal Academy of Raya Lucaria LEGO Set

Elden Ring players' first real exposure to magic was in the Royal Academy of Raya Lucaria, the lost stronghold of magical knowledge whooped the collective butts of Tarnished around the world. The magic of LEGO building can probably be felt again when building this model, becoming your first exposure to the magic of LEGO models with video game buildings. We still remember strutting into its halls wearing the most fashionable clothes, and this model just gives us more reasons to go back to the Lands Between again this year.

Final Fantasy XV's Altissia Palace LEGO Set

The beautiful city of Altissia is one of the most visually pleasing locations in Final Fantasy XV. While the flow of water and the gondolas are absent in this model, it's still a cool representation of Leviathan's temple in LEGO form. Now, you only need Chocobo and Moogle LEGO figures and you're good to go.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Kaer Morhen LEGO Set

The training place for new Witchers is a keep built on a mountain, and you get the beautiful marriage of nature and man-made structure in this LEGO model. The doors, windows, and even the wooden platforms that Ciri and Geralt race through in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt are faithfully recreated in this fan-made model.

Half-Life 2's Citadel LEGO Set

The imposing structure that reminds all of humanity that aliens have taken over Earth retains its intimidating presence in this LEGO model. The tall structure towers over the small homes below, with long, thick cables giving the impression of it sucking the life out of Earth while also functionally transporting materials from the ground to the megatower. This gigantic structure is comprised of over 3,000 pieces to build.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim's Dragonsreach LEGO Set

The simple but majestic Nord structure that serves as the home and base of the Jarl is the first major location the Dragonborn visits in his quest to fulfill the prophecy (or randomly eat cheese wheels and do endless side quests) when players begin playing Skyrim. While not as colorful as the other entries in this list, it's still one of the most important landmarks in video game history, given how large of a footprint Skyrim has in the entire industry.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom LEGO Set

Finally, we have the sky structure that floats above the clouds, whose gravity-defying structure is complemented by the soaring Light Dragon snaking around the structure – The Temple of Time from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It's always a challenge to design models that do not follow the conventional laws of physics, so this is one impressive and creative make from Guide Strats. It's definitely one of the most iconic locations not just in Tears of the Kingdom, but also in all of its other iterations in The Legend of Zelda series, so its inclusion in this curation is definitely earned.

Using in-game screenshots as references and then using BrickLink Studio 2.0 to create the models, the Guide Strats team used thousands of existing LEGO bricks and blocks to recreate these iconic video game buildings from some of our favorite worlds. In case you want to create your own, visit their website to check out how they made them. Otherwise, if you'd rather keep to yourself at home with your virtual media, consider LEGO Bricktales.

Note: These LEGO models are fan-made and are not actual LEGO sets you can buy in stores, nor were they created in collaboration with LEGO or made with their knowledge and approval. Still pretty cool models that you can make yourself, if you've got the time and patience to purchase the individual bricks and build them on your tabletop.