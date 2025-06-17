Despite losing their fourth game in a row, this time 1-0 to the visiting Los Angeles Angels, the New York Yankees' focus is already on Tuesday's tilt. Veteran designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton made his season debut after rehabbing injuries in both elbows. Stanton went 2 for 4 with a strikeout in the loss. He discussed the performance candidly with the media postgame, including with SNY's Yankees Videos account on X, formerly Twitter.

"It's good to be out there. Thought I saw the ball pretty well, besides one at-bat. So just working on that, making sure my timing's geared up. Get rolling" – Giancarlo Stanton on his 2025 season debut

“‘It's good to be out there. Thought I saw the ball pretty well, besides one at-bat. So just working on that, making sure my timing's geared up. Get rolling' – Giancarlo Stanton on his 2025 season debut,” posted the account.

It was a solid debut for Stanton, and a performance the Yankees will definitely need more of moving forward. At the moment, the team's four-game slide is the worst of the season. The Angels are in town for three more games before back-to-back series against the Baltimore Orioles at home and Cincinnati Reds on the road. New York has played seven games in seven days, and they have nine more games over the next nine days. Can the Bronx Bombers correct course during this pivotal yet long stretch?

Can Giancarlo Stanton help Yankees out of current skid?

Stanton is likely replacing Ben Rice in the lineup the majority of the time. The second year first baseman did an admirable job filling in for Stanton, as he solidified his spot on the roster for the foreseeable future. Furthermore, getting Stanton back deepens the Bombers' lineup for hopefully the foreseeable future. During this stretch, having that depth will be key.

With veteran Paul Goldschmidt also having a resurgent season in pinstripes, at bats might be a bit scarce at times. Team captain Aaron Judge and the other outfielders usually slot in at DH on their days off if there's a matchup that manager Aaron Boone prefers. Monday's performance is hopefully just the start of another powerful season in the Bronx for Stanton. If that is the case, then don't be surprised to see the Yankees in the thick of yet another postseason race later this season.