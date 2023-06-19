The NHL offseason is now in full swing with the Stanley Cup Playoffs complete, and it's shaping up to be an exciting time. Even before the entry draft and free agency in just over a week, trade talks have ramped up substantially in recent weeks. One of the most intriguing players in said trade talks is Calgary Flames center Elias Lindholm.

Lindholm first arrived in Calgary in 2018 thanks to a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Hurricanes. Since then, the 28-year-old Swede has developed into one of the best two-way forwards in the league. His best season came in 2021-22, when he was a point-per-game player, was a Selke Trophy finalist and finished with an excellent +/- of 61 while centering the best line in hockey, consisting of him, Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk.

With both his line-mates departing in the offseason, Lindholm, and the Flames in general, took a bit of a step back this season. He was still good, finishing with 22 goals and 64 points, but couldn't reach the highs of last season. As he enters a contract year, Lindholm doesn't seem too enthusiastic about re-signing in Calgary long-term, per The Athletic. If Lindholm tells new general manager Craig Conroy he won't sign an extension, like Tkachuk did last year, the Flames essentially have no choice but to trade him.

If the Flames do end up making Lindholm available, there will be plenty of teams eager to take him. With that said, here are the three best destinations for Lindholm in a potential trade.

3. Columbus Blue Jackets

Columbus entered the season with some hype, but injuries and other factors completely derailed the season. To make matters worse, the Blue Jackets didn't win the draft lottery and instead slid down to the No. 3 pick. That said, there is still some room for optimism in Columbus.

When healthy, the Blue Jackets are a much better team than their record this season would suggest. They have talented players like Patrick Laine and Gaudreau, their prized free agency signing last season. Their defense should also be much better this season with Zach Werenski returning and the additions of Ivan Provorov and Damon Severson.

However, Columbus desperately needs a boost at center. The Blue Jackets' top centers right now are Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic, and no offense to them, but they aren't true top-flight centers. By adding Elias Lindholm, the Blue Jackets' problems down the middle would be a thing of the past.

If the Flames go this route, they will likely target the Blue Jackets' No. 3 pick. Columbus likely wouldn't accept that trade straight-up, and rightfully so, but Calgary could add a sweetener to the deal. For Lindholm, reuniting with Gaudreau is a huge draw by itself.

2. Minnesota Wild

Minnesota had another strong regular season, but it ended with yet another first-round exit. The Wild have some very good pieces, especially star forward Kirill Kaprisov, but still need more to become a true cup contender. The best way to get there? Add more center depth.

Minnesota has lacked a true top-flight center for some time now. Joel Eriksson Ek is a good two-way player, but probably better suited as a No. 2 center. None of the Wild's other centers have emerged as true No. 1's yet, and with their window being potentially limited, they have to strike soon.

Acquiring Elias Lindholm would be a massive boost for the Wild. With him and Eriksson Ek, they'd have two strong defensive centers with some good offensive upside. Lindholm is also on an affordable cap hit of just $4.85 million next season, which is critical for the Wild as they are going through a cap crunch. Giving up some prospects and/or picks would be well worth it for Minnesota.

1. Carolina Hurricanes

As it turns out, returning to Carolina may be the best move for Elias Lindholm. The Hurricanes drafted Lindholm No. 5 overall in 2013, although he didn't breakout until he came to Calgary. Now that he has broken out, he could come back and help the Hurricanes push for a cup.

Actually, Carolina reportedly had interest in re-acquiring Lindholm at the trade deadline. Now that it is the offseason, perhaps the Hurricanes could take another swing.

The Hurricanes still need a true No. 2 center behind Sebastian Aho after Vincent Trocheck left last offseason. They tried a few options this season such as Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Paul Stastny, but couldn't find a permanent solution. Elias Lindholm could be exactly what they are looking for, and potentially the final piece of a championship team.