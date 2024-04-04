In a recent interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live!, actress Elizabeth Hurley vehemently denied being the “older woman” mentioned in Prince Harry‘s memoir, Spare, where he detailed losing his virginity. Despite speculation linking her to the story due to certain geographical and demographic details mentioned by Harry, Hurley dismissed the rumors as “ludicrous” and “absurd,” Pagesix reports.
Ridiculous Speculation and Absurd Claims
During the interview, Hurley expressed disbelief at the assumptions made by the public regarding her involvement with Prince Harry. She clarified that she has never met Harry and drew a humorous parallel to illustrate the absurdity of the rumors, comparing it to saying, “He’s great-looking. He’s American. Oh, it’s Andy Cohen.” Hurley’s firm denial underscores the unsubstantiated nature of the speculation surrounding her alleged relationship with the prince.
In his memoir, Prince Harry recounted his first sexual experience, describing it as an “inglorious episode” that occurred around the age of 17. While he provided certain details about the encounter, such as the location being in Gloucestershire and the woman being older and English, Harry did not explicitly name Hurley or any other individual. Despite this, rumors linking Hurley to the story began circulating, prompting her to refute the claims even before the memoir’s publication.
Contrasting Narratives and Personal Testimonies
Following the revelation of Prince Harry’s memoir, various individuals came forward with claims of being the woman mentioned in the book. Sasha Walpole, for instance, asserted that she was the one who slept with Harry at the age of 19. However, Hurley has consistently denied any involvement in the matter, maintaining her innocence in interviews and media appearances.
Even before the publication of Prince Harry’s memoir, Hurley preemptively refuted any speculation linking her to the story. In a previous interview with the Saturday Times Magazine in December 2022, she emphatically denied the allegations, stating, “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” Her steadfast denial highlights her determination to dispel any rumors about her alleged relationship with the prince.
Prince Harry has links to several women before marrying Meghan Markle in 2018. His relationship with Chelsy Davy, Caroline Flack, and Ellie Goulding garnered media attention prior to his marriage to Markle. Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, Harry and Meghan have relocated to the United States, where they reside in a lavish mansion in Montecito, California. Meanwhile, Markle has been pursuing her Hollywood career and recently launched her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
Elizabeth Hurley’s unequivocal denial of her involvement in Prince Harry’s virginity rumors sheds light on the sensationalism and unfounded speculation that often surround celebrity relationships. Despite the tabloid frenzy surrounding the allegations, Hurley has remained steadfast in refuting any connection to the story, emphasizing the importance of separating fact from fiction in the realm of celebrity gossip.