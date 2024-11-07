ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back once again with a betting prediction and pick for UFC Vegas 100 as we turn our attention toward this next bout expected in the Welterweight (170) Division. Brazil's Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos will take on Zachary Scroggin out of Kansas. Check out our UFC odds series for our Zaleski-Scroggin prediction and pick.

Elizeu Zaleski (24-8-1) has gone 10-4-1 since joining the UFC roster back in 2015. With 70% of his professional wins coming by way of finish, he's fought towards two decision wins, a draw, and a decision loss over his last four fights. He'll be looking to bounce back with a win against a new last-minute opponent. Zaleski dos Santos stands 5'11” with a 73-inch reach.

Zachary Scroggin (7-0) will make his UFC debut on about a week's notice on behalf of Nicolas Dalby who had to pull out of the fight. He holds a perfect 7-0 record under Fighting Alliance Championship out of the Midwest, so he'll be looking to make the biggest leap of his young career with an upset win here. Scroggin stands 6'3″ with a 74.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 100 Odds, courtesy of ESPN Bet.

UFC Vegas 100 Odds: Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos-Zachary Scroggin Odds

Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos: -600

Zachary Scroggin: +400

Over 4.5 rounds:

Under 4.5 rounds:

Why Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos Will Win

Elizeu Zaleski will be looking to rebound following a tough decision loss to Randy Brown. While Zaleski was active with his output, Randy Brown was much more precise in finding the target as Zaleski couldn't seem to close the distance and mount any sustained offense. We've seen Zaleski in a number of back-and-forth brawls where it's his 4.3 significant strikes per minute usually keeping him in the contest. He'll need to be on his best game to not underestimate the young and talented newcomer in Scroggin.

Zaleski dos Santos brings a very versatile skill set into this fight and can hurt his opponent in a number of areas. His low legs kicks have proven to be damaging in the past and he's extremely consistent in shrugging off his opponent's shots and returning with just as much aggression. His experience at this level is also something that will carry him far against a debuting opponent, so don't be surprised if Zaleski takes his time in executing a specific game plan for this one.

Why Zachary Scroggin Will Win

Zachary Scroggin has gotten the call to step in for the injured Nicolas Dalby and save this fight on the UFC Vegas 100 card. He's been fighting under the FAC banner since 2021 and has faced relatively new competition to the sport as his challenges become increasingly difficult. This is a typical “diamond in the rough” find for the UFC matchmakers as Scroggin possesses great size and ability early into his career. We'll see what he's truly made out of as he faces his toughest opponent by a wide margin.

Zachary Scroggin has a very imposing presence in the octagon and it should serve him well in the smaller cage at the Apex. He's well-rounded in most areas and isn't afraid to mix things up on the ground if he sees an opening to work his jiu jitsu. It'll be very interesting to see what shape he comes into this fight as he'll need to subside the nerves and stay focused during his UFC debut.

Final Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos-Zachary Scroggin Prediction & Pick

Zachary Scroggin is a gamer for taking this fight on short notice and stepping into the cage against a UFC veteran. Elizeu Zaleski has found a decision in his last three fights and he could see success dragging this one out against a young debuting fighter. Still, he'll have to be careful of Scroggin's finishing capabilities in keeping this fight at a safe distance.

This fight will completely hinge on Scroggin's preparation during the short camp, but he doesn't have much to lose and everything to gain either way this fight plays out. I expect him to make a strong effort in searching for the knockout in this one as he doesn't want to tire out or take his chances on the judges' scorecards.

For our final prediction, we'll side with Zachary Scroggin to pick up an unlikely win in his debut fight. His energy and physical size are an advantage during this matchup and his raw athleticism should help find a knockout win in this one. Let's take a chance on the underdog.

Final Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos-Zachary Scroggin Prediction & Pick: Zachary Scroggin (+400)