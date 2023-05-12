Elon Musk made it official by announcing Twitter‘s new CEO Linda Yaccarino in — what else — a tweet.

Musk tweeted Friday morning with the post: “I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology. Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app.”

Linda Yaccarino previously led NBCUniversal’s advertising sales business.

NBCUniversal put out a statement in response to the announcement. In the statement, Comcast President Mike Cavanaugh said, “We are grateful for Linda Yaccarino’s leadership of NBCUniversal’s advertising sales business, and for the innovative team and platform she has built. Linda has made countless contributions to the company during her twelve year tenure, and we wish her the best.”

Linda Yaccarino added, “It has been an absolute honor to be part of Comcast NBCUniversal and lead the most incredible team. We’ve transformed our company and the entire industry—and I am so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and grateful to my colleagues and mentors.”

In choosing a veteran ad sales chief like Yaccarino over someone with a background in social media, Musk appears to be amplifying Twitter’s opportunities for ad revenue over other priorities. Twitter’s advertising business has been dwindling ever since Musk took over the company last year and made some suspect initial corporate moves, like slashing 75% of the workforce. The platform has also struggled with lack of expertise and technical glitches under Musk’s ownership.

Probably the toughest task for Yaccarino will be figuring out how to work alongside Musk, a notoriously difficult and fickle boss, who occasionally tweets important company news without first informing his executives. Musk is still the ultimate authority at Twitter, so to remain in his good graces while course-correcting all the missteps Musk has made thus far will be no easy task.

Hopefully for Elon Musk’s sake, with Yaccarino as new Twitter CEO, she’ll help X mark the spot for… everything apparently?