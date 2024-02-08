This Drake video has put everyone in a new timeline

Elon Musk is basking in the success of the X app as it claims the top spot on the iOS chart for free apps, per Independent. Musk took to Twitter to boast about the app's achievement, even amidst controversy surrounding leaked images purportedly depicting singer Drake engaged in a sexual act.

The surge in X's popularity coincides with the circulation of a video allegedly featuring Drake, though the singer has not publicly confirmed its authenticity. Despite efforts by X to remove posts sharing the video, it continues to circulate widely across the platform, garnering tens of millions of views.

This latest scandal follows closely on the heels of another controversy involving X, where the platform was inundated with posts featuring deepfake pornography of singer Taylor Swift. X's policies permit users to share nudity with a sensitive content warning but draw the line at nonconsensual nudity, as seen in both the Drake and Swift cases.

The influx of explicit content underscores the challenges faced by X in policing its platform effectively. Despite embarking on a restructuring of its content moderation efforts, including the establishment of a new trust and safety center in Austin, the social media company continues to grapple with enforcement issues.

Critics have pointed fingers at Musk's handling of moderation teams since he acquired the platform in 2021, alleging that staff cuts have hampered X's ability to effectively enforce content policies. The platform, rebranded as X under Musk's ownership, has faced scrutiny from regulatory bodies like the European Union for its content moderation practices.

Amidst these controversies, Musk remains defiant, leveraging X's newfound popularity to showcase its dominance in the app market. As the Drake leak scandal unfolds, Musk's celebration of X's success underscores the complex intersection of technology, celebrity culture, and social media regulation in the digital age.