Megan Fox raises her sons how she wants to, by allowing them to dress however they like. She doesn't police her sons into gender norms or roles, and if they want to wear a skirt they can, or if they want to wear a t shirt they can. However, conservatives are appalled by change. Amid the “controversy” Elon Musk felt compelled to jump into the conversation that wasn't about him.

Conservative Robby Starbuck made a baseless tweet about Fox, accusing her and her ex, Brian Austin Green, of child abuse. Apparently letting her boys dress how they like is child abuse. He also alleged that the actress was forcing her children to wear girls clothes. In response, Elon Musk tweeted a simple exclamation point.

Then, after Musk followed the whole ordeal all weekend, he tweeted, per TMZ: “Looking to hire a VP of Witchcraft & Propaganda.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This unfunny joke pokes at Fox and her own Instagram Story response to Starbuck. She posted a news article with a photo to her story of real life witches eating deer carcass outside a farm. She captioned the post “me outside rob starbucks house.”

Starbuck responded to the post as well: “Now Megan Fox is threatening to hold a carcass eating ritual at my house. That’d be a bold/dumb decision in TN. If her goal was to look crazy. Mission accomplished! Now people know she practices witchcraft too.” Unfortunately for him, Fox has been open with her involvement in witchcraft already. Nothing new here, how embarrassing for him.