Megan Fox has fiercely responded to allegations of child abuse made by Robby Starbuck, calling him a “clout chaser” and accusing him of exploiting her child's gender identity for his own political gain. The actress took to Instagram to express her outrage over the false rumor, stating that using children as leverage or social currency is unacceptable, according to People.

These are Megan Fox’s sons. We used to live in the same gated community and our kids played at the park. I saw 2 of them have a full on breakdown saying they were forced by their mom to wear girls clothes as their nanny tried to console them. It’s pure child abuse. Pray for them. pic.twitter.com/k3ULKG7fFm — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) June 8, 2023

In her Instagram post, Fox addressed Starbuck directly, stating that she didn't want to give him attention but wanted to teach him a lesson. She emphasized the importance of not using children for personal gain, especially under false and malicious pretenses. Fox shares three children, Noah, Bodhi, and Journey, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green.

The controversy started when Starbuck shared a picture of Fox's children on Twitter, claiming to have witnessed two of them having a breakdown at a park because they were allegedly forced by their mother to wear girls' clothes. He labeled it as “pure child abuse” and asked people to pray for them. However, Megan Fox vehemently denied the accusations, stating that Starbuck's claims were false and designed to capitalize on her celebrity status.

Fox's response to Starbuck's allegations showcases her determination to protect her children and condemn any attempts to exploit their lives for personal gain. She emphasized the importance of respecting children's identities and not spreading false information that can harm their well-being.

This incident highlights the challenges faced by celebrities in maintaining privacy and protecting their children from the negative effects of false rumors and online speculation. It also serves as a reminder of the responsibility we all have to verify information before making damaging accusations.