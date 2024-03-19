The Dwight D. Opperman Foundation has backtracked from giving the RBG Award to Elon Musk, Rupert Murdoch and three others after Barbra Streisand called them out, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
It only took hours after Streisand, a former recipient of the award, took to Instagram to condemn the foundation's choice of honorees. The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's daughter also spoke out against the honorees.
RBG Leadership Award canceled
Chair of the Opperman Foundation, Julie Opperman, released a statement and said, “The last thing we intended was to offend the family and friends of RBG.”
On Monday, the iconic singer posted on Instagram, “I join the Ginsburg family in condemning the choice of honorees this year. I had the privilege of meeting Justice Ginsburg on several occasions, and I strongly doubt she would approve of these awardees.”
Streisand received the Justice Bader Ginsburg Woman of Leadership Award last year presented to her by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Earlier this year, it was announced that Streisand would also receive the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award.
The awards were first presented in 2020. However, this year, the foundation changed the title to just the Leadership Award. The Opperman Foundation cited the pursuit of gender equality for the change since four of the five recipients this year were men.
The other supposed honorees were billionaire Michael Milken — who dominated the junk bond market in the '80s before he plead guilty to securities violation, Sylvester Stallone and Martha Stewart.
Ginsburg's daughter Jane released a statement that said that the honorees for 2024 was “an affront to the memory of our mother.” She added that “the justice's family wish to make clear that they do not support using their mother's name to celebrate this year's slate of awardees and that the justice's family has no affiliation with and does not endorse these awards.”
The foundation's planned ceremony has also been canceled.
Opperman's statement also said, “Over the next several months the Foundation will reconsider its mission and make a judgment about how or whether to proceed in the future. We will consider whether there is a way forward that can bring honor and joy to the process with a minimum amount of controversy.”