Tech mogul Elon Musk has unleashed a scathing critique of remote working, labeling it as “bulls–t” and “morally wrong.” In a recent interview with CNBC’s David Faber, the Tesla CEO criticized Silicon Valley’s tech workers, referring to them as the “laptop classes living in la-la-land,” The New York Post reports.

Musk argued that working in an office environment enhances productivity, asserting that employees who refuse to return to in-person settings after COVID-19 restrictions need to “get off their moral high horse” and resume normal work routines. He likened the concept of remote work to the infamous quote falsely attributed to Marie Antoinette, “Let them eat cake.”

“The laptop class is living in la-la land.” Elon Musk thinks remote work is “morally wrong”. (Video: CNBC) pic.twitter.com/pftjd4HHTZ — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) May 17, 2023

Despite the global pandemic prompting a shift towards remote work, employers have been advocating for a return to in-person work, citing increased engagement and productivity. However, employee surveys consistently indicate that workers believe they are more productive when working from home.

Musk, who demanded Tesla and Twitter employees give up remote work, believes that people are more productive when physically present in the workplace. He also revealed his own work ethic, claiming to take only two or three days off per year and endorsing traditional 40-hour workweeks, even suggesting the possibility of working Monday through Thursday.

The debate surrounding remote work continues to evolve as organizations grapple with the best approach for their employees. While some emphasize the benefits of in-person collaboration and productivity, others champion the flexibility and improved work-life balance that remote work offers.

As the discussion unfolds, it remains to be seen how companies will navigate the future of work and strike a balance between the demands of employees and the expectations of business leaders like Elon Musk.