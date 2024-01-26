Farewell, the EGOT way.

Recently minted EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) Elton John is giving his fans the chance to relive his farewell tour in a book, Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life On Tour, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Rocket Man posted on Instagram Wednesday that he's “incredibly excited” about the release of his book on Sept. 24, which follows five years of his life during his farewell tour.

The iconic singer wrote, “I am incredibly excited to announce my new book, ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life On Tour', which goes behind the scenes on my final tour, from Allentown, PA, to Stockholm, Sweden and everywhere in between.”

“It's been a beautiful journey creating this book and remembering the people and places that shaped an incredible chapter in my life. As well as the stories and memories, not just from this tour but from throughout my career, I've included unreleased photography and memorabilia that I hope give you never-before-seen insights of my life on the road,” he continued.

John's tour started in 2018 and was supposed to end in 2023. However, the COVID-19 pandemic postponed its end. The Tiny Dancer singer ended his live-touring career, spanning more than five decades, with a final stop in Stockholm in July 2023.

The book's announcement comes a little over a week after he won his first Emmy on Jan. 15 for best variety special (live) for the Disney+ Farewell From Dodger Stadium special. Elton John has won six Grammys, two Oscars and one Tony.

Farewell Yellow Brick Road: Memories of My Life On Tour will be released on Sept. 24 through Disney's imprint, Hyperion Avenue.