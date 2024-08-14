ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PFL Playoffs: Impa Kasanganay vs. Josh Silveira continues on the prelims with a fight between Elvin Espinosa and Mads Burnell in a showcase bout in the lightweight division. Espinoza came up short in his bid to make the PFL playoffs when he dropped a unanimous decision his last time out meanwhile, Burnell got back into the win column after dropping his PFL debut when he got the decision nod his last time out. With that said, check out our PFL odds series for our Espinoza-Burnell prediction and pick.

Elvin Espinoza (10-1)suffered his first defeat as a pro when he faced off against the odds-on winner in this year’s PFL tournament Gadzhi Rabadanov via unanimous decision. While he did take the loss and losing out on his chance to make the PFL championship in his first year, he did however fight a good fight against elite competition. Now, Espinoza looks to get back into the win column when he faces off against former Bellator featherweight contender Mads Burnell on Friday night.

Mads Burnell (19-6) had a disappointing loss in his PFL debut as he was submitted by Michael Dufort in round two. However, Burnell was able to get back into the win column when he defeated former PFL finalist Clay Collard his last time out. He did miss out on the PFL playoffs but he will be looking to end the season on a high note when he takes on Florida’s Elvin Espinoza this Friday night.

Here are the PFL Playoffs Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

PFL Playoffs Odds: Elvin Espinoza-Mads Burnell Odds

Elvin Espinoza: -122

Mads Burnell: -106

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Elvin Espinoza Will Win

Elvin Espinoza is set to defeat Mads Burnell in their PFL playoff matchup, with his striking skills and rising momentum serving as key factors. Espinoza, who holds a 10-1 record, has been making waves in the PFL with his strong striking game, which could prove decisive against Burnell.

Espinoza’s striking prowess is a significant advantage in this bout. Known for his ability to secure knockouts on the feet, Espinoza has the skills to take the fight to his opponent and control the fight at distance. His recent performances have highlighted his capability to finish fights on the mat, making him a constant threat to opponents who prefer to take the fight to the canvas like Burnell.

Espinoza’s momentum as a rising star in the PFL adds to his confidence and readiness for this playoff encounter. His recent victories have showcased his ability to adapt and execute effective game plans, demonstrating his growth as a fighter. This upward trajectory provides him with the psychological edge needed in high-stakes matchups like this one.

Elvin Espinoza’s striking acumen, momentum, and strategic preparation position him as a strong contender to defeat Mads Burnell in their PFL playoff clash. His ability to control the fight in space and capitalize on the opportunities for openings on the feet makes him a formidable challenge in this high-stakes encounter.

Why Mads Burnell Will Win

Mads Burnell is poised to defeat Elvin Espinoza in their PFL playoff matchup, thanks to his well-rounded skill set and extensive experience in high-level competition. Burnell, with a professional record of 19-6, has consistently demonstrated his ability to adapt and excel in various aspects of mixed martial arts, making him a formidable opponent for Espinoza.

Burnell’s versatility is a key advantage in this bout. Known for his grappling prowess, he has secured numerous victories via submission, showcasing his ability to control opponents on the ground. This grappling expertise could be crucial against Espinoza, who is known for his striking. By taking the fight to the ground, Burnell can dictate the pace and potentially neutralize Espinoza’s offensive threats.

Burnell’s experience in top promotions, including the UFC, Bellator, and Cage Warriors, has prepared him for the pressure of playoff scenarios. His ability to perform under high stakes was evident in his recent victory over Clay Collard, where he demonstrated resilience and strategic acumen. This experience gives him an edge in managing the mental and physical demands of a playoff fight.

Training out of Xtreme Couture, a gym renowned for producing elite fighters, Burnell benefits from high-level coaching and sparring partners. This environment has undoubtedly contributed to his development as a well-rounded fighter capable of executing effective game plans. Mads Burnell’s grappling expertise, experience, and strategic versatility position him as a strong contender to defeat Elvin Espinoza in their PFL playoff encounter. His ability to control the fight and adapt to his opponent’s strengths makes him a formidable challenge in this high-stakes matchup.

Final Elvin Espinoza-Mads Burnell Prediction & Pick

This is a great fight between two future contenders in the PFL’s lightweight division for years to come. Espinoza is as game as they come and this could be his coming out party against a UFC and Bellator veteran meanwhile, Burnell will be looking to show everyone that he’s still got what it takes to be a champion one day. Ultimately, Burnell will be looking to take this fight to the mat only to find out it’s a lot harder to take Espinoza down let alone keep him there as he works back to his feet hammering Burnell with shots getting the potential late finish or the nod on the judge’s scorecards.

Click here for more betting news and predictions

Final Elvin Espinoza-Mads Burnell Prediction & Pick: Elvin Espinoza (-122)