After a few months of a very public dispute, Riley Keough and her grandmother, Priscilla Presley, have reached a settlement over the estate of Lisa Marie Presley — the sole daughter of Elvis and Priscilla.

It was reported that on Tuesday, May 16, a settlement was reached between Keough and Presley. PEOPLE was told by a source that Keough wants to move forward.

“Riley is relieved to have settled the dispute over her mom’s estate. She doesn’t want any drama with her grandmother. She was hoping they could reach a settlement quickly,” said a source of Keough.

The source added that Keough is still grieving the loss of her mother, “It’s been very tough for her. She wants to focus on making memories with her own daughter now. This is her priority.”

Priscilla Presley’s lawyer, Ronson Shamoun, said, “Everyone is happy. Unified and together and excited for the future.”

Justin Gold, Keough’s lawyer, said, “[Riley] would not have agreed to the settlement if she was not happy with it.” The next hearing is currently scheduled for August 4.

The court case was over Priscilla and Lisa Marie’s former business manager, Barry Siegel, being cut out of the will after a 2016 amendment that made Keough and Lisa Marie’s three daughters as the sole heirs.

Riley Keough is likely relieved to move on from this drama. The actor has risen to stardom in her own right over the past decade with roles in Mad Max: Fury Road; Logan Lucky; Zola; and The Devil All the Time. Most recently, Keough starred in Daisy Jones & the Six where she starred as the titular singer. The Prime Video series was based on the Taylor Jenkins Reid novel of the same name. The series also starred Sam Claflin; Camila Morrone; Suki Waterhouse; Will Harrison; Josh Whitehouse; Sebastian Chacon; Nabiyah Be; Tom Wright; and Timothy Olyphant.