Emily Blunt sent a statement exclusive to People to apologize for calling a server “enormous” in a 2012 interview.

“I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12 years ago. I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show,” the actress said in the statement.

Emily Blunt will be playing the first female U.S. detective, Kate Warne, in an upcoming Prime Video movie.

In The Jonathan Ross Show interview, the actress was telling a story about how she went to a local Chili's restaurant. The host then said, “If you go to Chili’s you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous.”

The Oppenheimer star then responds, “Well the girl who was serving me was enormous,” then said that the server had recognized her.

“I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognizable to me or anything I stand for,” Blunt continued in the statement.

“And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better,” she adds.

Fans on social media have said that her description of the server had no bearing in the story she told. Others said that it could have been a sweet story about a celebrity being recognized, but the body-shaming comment ruined it.

However, fans also commended the Devil Wears Prada star for her apology. They praised how she immediately took accountability for her actions.