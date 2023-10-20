Emily Blunt is set to star as the U.S.' first female detective Kate Warne on Prime Video, Variety reported.

Blunt will play Warne in the as-yet-untitled film, which centers on the famous Pinkerton detective agency's first female detective. Warne was thought to have paved the way for women to join law enforcement and changed the way detective work was done.

Warne, who died young at 35, played a vital role in uncovering the 1861 Baltimore plot to assassinate then-President-elect Abraham Lincoln. She also recruited other female detectives to join the Pinkerton agency. Warne previously served as an intelligence agent for the Union during the Civil War.

Emily Blunt, who will also serve as a producer in the movie, hasn't finalized her deal due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Talks will resume when the guild successfully negotiates a new deal.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, along with partners Hiram and Dany Garcia, is producing the movie through their Seven Bucks Production company. Jaume Collet-Serra, director of the Johnson-starred movie “Black Adam”, will helm the film.

Collet-Serra had previously worked with Johnson and Blunt in the 2021 Disney movie Jungle Cruise, based on the theme park ride. He also directed Liam Neeson in 2015's Run All Night and 2018's The Commuter.

Blunt recently starred in the Christopher Nolan blockbuster biopic “Oppenheimer” as the titular physicist's wife, Katherine “Kitty Oppenheimer.” She will feature on Netflix's Pain Hustlers with Chris Evans, playing pharmaceutical sales representatives.

The Golden Globe-award winning actress will return to the big screen in David Leitch's thriller The Fall Guy, which will open on March 1, 2024, according to CBR.