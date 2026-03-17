Weeks after former Universal Champion Brock Lesnar issued his WWE WrestleMania 42 open challenge, he was met with a worthy opponent. On the Mar. 16 episode of Monday Night RAW, Paul Heyman brought out Brock Lesnar to take on Seth Rollins and his masked men.

However, things took a different turn when Rollins escaped as Lesnar attacked his masked men. However, things took a swift turn when Oba Femi's music hit. Femi marched down to the ring and shared an intense staredown with Femi. He then proceeded to lift Lesnar and powerbomb him. However, as Femi circled a fallen Lesnar in the ring, fans and lip-readers caught Lesnar deliver an audible to Femi, who then proceeded to lift his leg on Lesnar's chest and stand tall on him.

Lip readers now believe Lesnar broke character and asked Femi to stand on his chest. The off-script move was selfless and a major gesture toward making Femi look like an even bigger threat than he already is. While he stood on Lesnar, Femi also proceeded to point toward the WrestleMania 42 sign, indicating that he was answering Lesnar's WrestleMania 42 open challenge. The match has yet to be made official, and fans need to wait a bit longer for an official update.

just realized Brock Lesnar while being down was yelling at Oba Femi to put his boot on his chest 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/VVMackhaQw — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) March 17, 2026

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Oba Femi was always ready to face Brock Lesnar in WWE

A few days ago, while speaking to Scott Fishman of TV Insider, Oba Femi opened up to active comparisons between him and Lesnar, before proceeding to hint at a potential match between the two.

“What a run for him. He had two separate runs, and they’ve both been fantastic. It would be really cool to face him. I know the fans have been asking for that match. It’s going to happen one day soon. What a run he has had, the UFC champion, multiple-time WWE champion, Royal Rumble winner, dominance. What a way to cap it off by facing ‘The Ruler,'” Femi said.