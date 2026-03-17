Pretty soon, former WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan will be seen in the new movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, and her character will feature one of the key parts of her wrestling gimmicks.

This surprised Morgan, who took to X, formerly Twitter, to share her disbelief. A fan pointed out that Morgan was seen wearing the same choker she wears in WWE in the first look at Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo.

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「クローズZERO」三池監督と4度目タッグ 「バッド・ルーテナント：トウキョウ」

2026年公開決定🎬️https://t.co/3hjxo9nEV1 👤出演キャスト

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舘ひろし pic.twitter.com/jH0G1EqbaU — モデルプレス (@modelpress) March 15, 2026

The fan responded to the post, saying, “She literally lives in that choker I'm crying not the choker went Hollywood too,” to which Morgan replied, “Can u believe they wanted it in the film[? sobbing emoji] I was like okay [woman tipping hand emoji].”

WWE star Liv Morgan's role in the new movie, Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo

Morgan is set to have an undisclosed role in the upcoming movie Bad Lieutenant: Tokyo, directed by Takashi Miike. The script was written by Daisuke Tengan, and it is based on the 1992 movie, Bad Lieutenant.

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It stars Shun Oguri, Lily James, and Morgan. This is one of Morgan's first major Hollywood roles. Previously, she had a role in 2023's The Kill Room.

Additionally, she has acted in TV series, appearing in episodes of Ride Along, Table for 3, and Chucky. Of course, she has also been in some of WWE's reality series like Total Divas, Miz & Mrs., and Love & WWE: Bianca & Montez.

Currently, Morgan is gearing up for her WrestleMania 42 match against Stephanie Vaquer. Morgan won the 2026 Women's Royal Rumble, giving her the ability to challenge the champion of her choosing at WrestleMania.

After some deliberation, Morgan ultimately chose Vaquer. She is a former two-time Women's World Champion, and she appears dead-set on adding a third to her resume.

In the past, Morgan has come so close to winning a Royal Rumble, most notably in 2023. Morgan was the second entrant in the match, coming in after the eventual winner, Rhea Ripley. They both lasted over an hour in the battle royal, but Ripley came out on top.