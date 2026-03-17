As one of the highest-profile couples in the world, people were wondering what Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were up to the night of the 2026 Oscars ceremony on Sunday, Mar. 15, 2026.

Turns out, they were party-hopping throughout the night, including attending one held by another high-profile couple, Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

According to Page Six, Swift and Kelce “stayed very, very under the radar” on Oscars night. Still, they were spotted at Jaz-Z and Beyoncé's party at the Chateau Marmont.

While they did party, Page Six notes that they “spent most of their evening ensconced in the hills, far from the flashbulbs and fans.”

In addition to Jay-Z and Beyoncé's party, Swift and Kelce “mostly hung” at a party thrown by Madonna and Guy Oseary. According to Page Six, they previously attended the same party two years ago.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce had an eventful evening during the Oscars

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Swift and Kelce spent the night of the Oscars together. Rather than being at the ceremony, they were rubbing shoulders with various celebrities at high-profile parties.

They have been keeping it low-key since the offseason began for Kelce. He is set to return to the Kansas City Chiefs in 2026, and he may be getting married to Swift before then.

He deliberated retirement again after a disappointing 2025 campaign with the Chiefs. Ultimately, he decided to re-sign with the team and give it at least one more go before hanging it up. Kelce had 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns during the 2025 season.

Swift and Kelce are one of the most popular celebrity couples in the world. Their relationship became public in 2023, and they have been going steady since.

Their engagement occurred right before the 2025 NFL season began. While a wedding date isn't public knowledge, expect them to tie the knot sooner rather than later.