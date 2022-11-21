England came into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in very poor form, but they started off the tournament with an absolute bang on Monday, running out as 6-1 winners against Iran in Group B action in the Qatari capital of Doha. Led by Bukayo Saka’s brace in his tournament debut, five players in total scored in the win, leaving the Three Lions fans already dreaming of glory after such a convincing result.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter to England shining on the international stage:

RECOMMENDED
England, Bukayo Saka, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane

Bukayo Saka’s inspiring message after scoring brace for England in World Cup debut vs. Iran

Quinn Allen ·

FIFA World Cup, Qatar, Ecuador, VAR

Qatar immediately benefitting from VAR at 2022 World Cup has Twitter up in arms

Karl Rasmussen ·

FIFA World Cup, Karim Benzema, France

Wild Ballon d’Or fact makes Karim Benzema’s FIFA World Cup absence even more painful

Angelo Guinhawa ·

“It’s coming home” is already being sung by many England fans, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. While the side did look phenomenal in this fixture, there’s a long road ahead. Next, Gareth Southgate’s men face the United States, followed by a clash with Gareth Bale and Wales.

But, based on how the Three Lions played Monday, there is every chance they can win Group B at the very least and move on to the Round of 16 as a top seed. England dominated Iran to the tune of 78% possession and had a total of seven shots on target, with six finding the back of the net. Although it wasn’t Harry Kane doing the damage in the final third, the likes of Jude Bellingham, Saka, Harry Maguire, and others all put in impressive shifts. Kane however did leave his footprint, assisting two of the six goals.

This win over the Iranians was actually England’s biggest-ever margin of victory in an international competition, which is certainly a positive sign. The Three Lions will now have three days off before locking horns with the Americans on Friday.