Published November 21, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

England came into the 2022 FIFA World Cup in very poor form, but they started off the tournament with an absolute bang on Monday, running out as 6-1 winners against Iran in Group B action in the Qatari capital of Doha. Led by Bukayo Saka’s brace in his tournament debut, five players in total scored in the win, leaving the Three Lions fans already dreaming of glory after such a convincing result.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter to England shining on the international stage:

Saka England’s best winger right now tbh — Trey (@UTDTrey) November 21, 2022

Unbelievable performance from England!! Loved that — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) November 21, 2022

This is the first time England have won their opening fixture in consecutive World Cup campaigns. Keeping it rolling. 👏 pic.twitter.com/tnLlWTHLDZ — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) November 21, 2022

That sixth England goal is genuinely one of the best crafted I can remember. Every touch, pass and run was perfect. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) November 21, 2022

Don’t sing it. Don’t sing it. Don’t sing… IT’S COMING HOME! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 The England fans couldn't help themselves! Is it coming home?! 🏆#FIFAWorldCup#TSWorldCuppic.twitter.com/mrWP8AY0q9 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) November 21, 2022

JUST HOLD ON ITS COMING HOME pic.twitter.com/kQZdSeXgFV — NDL Ringside (@NikoOmilana) November 21, 2022

RAHEEM THE DREAM STERLING ITS COMING HOME 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 — CarefreeLewisG (@CarefreeLewisG) November 21, 2022

england winning 5-1 already is it too early to be shouting its coming home or

pic.twitter.com/dVnEiCU82I — cay (@koralinadean) November 21, 2022

“It’s coming home” is already being sung by many England fans, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves. While the side did look phenomenal in this fixture, there’s a long road ahead. Next, Gareth Southgate’s men face the United States, followed by a clash with Gareth Bale and Wales.

But, based on how the Three Lions played Monday, there is every chance they can win Group B at the very least and move on to the Round of 16 as a top seed. England dominated Iran to the tune of 78% possession and had a total of seven shots on target, with six finding the back of the net. Although it wasn’t Harry Kane doing the damage in the final third, the likes of Jude Bellingham, Saka, Harry Maguire, and others all put in impressive shifts. Kane however did leave his footprint, assisting two of the six goals.

This win over the Iranians was actually England’s biggest-ever margin of victory in an international competition, which is certainly a positive sign. The Three Lions will now have three days off before locking horns with the Americans on Friday.