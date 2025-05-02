ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two middle-of-the-table Premier League teams face off as Brentford hosts Manchester United. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Brentford-Manchester United prediction and pick.

Brentford comes into the game at 14-7-13 on the year, which places them in 11th in the Premier League. They are 11 points behind Chelsea for a spot in the Europa League next year, but also safe from relegation, sitting 38 points in front of Ipswich Town. Brentford has won their last two games and are 3-2-1 overall in their last six. Meanwhile, Manchester United will be finishing in the middle of the league table. They are 10-9-15 on the year, which places them in 14th. They cannot catch Chelsea for a spot in next year's Europa League, but are also safe from relegation. It has been a struggle as of late in EPL play for Manchester United. They are just 1-2-3 in their last six games, and do not have a win in their last five.

Manchester United took the first fixture between these two clubs back in October, winning the game at home 2-1.

Why Brentford Will Win

Brentford has scored in 26 of their 34 EPL fixture so far this year. They have scored 58 goals in the process, which is good for 1.71 goals per game. They have also scored better at home in EPL play. While Brentford has scored in just 12 of their 17 home games so far this year, they have scored 34 goals in the process. That is good for two goals per game for Brentford.

Bryan Mbeumo has led the way for Brentford this year. He comes into the game with 18 goals and six assists this year. Further, his 18 goals are on an expected 10.8. Meanwhile, Yoane Wissa comes in with 17 goals this year, while he has added three assists this year. Further, Kevin Schade has been solid, coming in with eight goals and two assists. Finally, Mukkel Damsgaard has moved the ball well, having two goals and ten assists.

Brentford has conceded 50 goals so far this year in EPL play. That is good for 1.47 goals per game against Brentford. That gets worse at home, though. This year, Brentford has allowed 29 goals at home in 17 games, good for 1.71 goals against per game. They do have one clean sheet at home this year.

Why Manchester United Will Win

Manchester United has scored in 21 of 34 games, scoring 39 goals in the process. That is good for 1.15 goals per game in EPL play this year. They have also scored in 11 of 17 road games this year, while scoring 18 goals in the process. That is good for 1.06 goals per game on the road this year.

Bruno Fernandes has been solid this year for Manchester United. He has scored eight goals while adding nine assists this year. Meanwhile, Amad Diallo has scored six times while adding six assists on the season. Further, Alejandro Garnacho comes in with five goals and one assist this year. Rasmus Hojlund has also scored four times this year, on an expected 3.8 goals. Finally, Diogo Dalot has three assists this year.

Manchester United has conceded 47 goals over their 34 games this year. That is good for 1.38 goals per game against Manchester United in EPL play. On the road, that has improved. Manchester United has allowed just 21 goals on the road this year, which is good for 1.24 goals against per game. They also have five clean sheets on the road this season.

Final Brentford-Manchester United Prediction & Pick

Brentford has not been great as of late, but has been in better form. They are coming off a 2-0 win over a solid Nottingham Forest team, and that was after a win over Brighton. Further, the two games before that were both draws, but against Arsenal and Chelsea. All four of those teams are in the top half of the EPL table. Meanwhile, Manchester United has a recent loss to Wolverhampton, who is 13th in the EPL. They have not won over a team not being relegated since January 26th, when they beat Fulham. Manchester United has struggled to score as of late, scoring just two goals in the last five games. With how much better Brentford is playing, they get the win in this one.

Final Brentford-Manchester United Prediction & Pick: Brentford ML (-145)