A spot in the Champions League finals is on the line as Inter Milan hosts FC Barcelona. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with an Inter Milan-FC Barcelona prediction and pick.

In the first leg of this UCL fixture, it was Marcus Thuram who opened the scoring. He scored in the first minute of the game to make it 1-0 for Inter Milan. Denzel Dumfries would add a goal in the 21st minute. In the 24th minute, Lamine Yamal would score to close the game, and then, in the 38th minute, Ferran Torres tied the game. In the second half, Inter would once again take the lead, scoring on a second goal from Denzel Dumfries. Yann Sommer would then put in an own-goal to tie the game. Barcelona would end up putting nine shots on target, with 19 overall shots, as compared to just seven shots with three for Inter. Still, the game would end in a 3-3 draw.

Here are the Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Inter Milan-Barcelona Odds

Inter Milan: +220

Barcelona: +115

Draw: +270

Over 3.5 goals: -104

Under 3.5 goals: -118

How to Watch Inter Milan vs. Barcelona

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: CBS

Why Inter Milan Will Win

Inter Milan has scored well this year. They have scored in 46 of their 53 total fixtures, scoring 103 goals in the process. That is good for 1.04 goals per game so far this year. In UCL play, they have scored in 11 of 13 games, scoring 1.69 goals per game in the process. They have scored in all six of their home fixtures so far in UCL play, scoring 13 goals over the six fixtures, good for over two goals per game.

Lautaro Martinez has been great in UCL play. He has eight goals in UCL play so far. He has 12 goals and three assists in Serie A play overall. Meanwhile, Marcus Thuram has led the way for Inter in Serie A play. He has 14 goals and four assists in Serie A play and has also scored four times with an assist so far in UCL play. Further, Hakan Calhanoglu has three goals and an assist in UCL play so far.

Inter Milan has been great on defense this year. They have allowed just 48 goals over their 53 total fixtures this year. Inter Milan has been dominant on defense in UCL play. They have allowed just eight goals so far in UCL play. Further, they have allowed just three goals in their six home games so far in UCL play. Further, they have four clean sheets at home in UCL play.

Why Barcelona Will Win

Barcelona has scored very well this year. They have scored in 52 of 54 games so far this year, scoring 2.91 goals per game and scoring 157 goals over 54 games. They have also scored 40 goals in the 13 UCL games so far. That is good for 3.08 goals per game so far in UCL play. Further, they scored in every UCL game, including all six games on the road in UCL play. They have scored 16 goals over their six road fixtures.

It is the combination of Robert Lewandowski and Raphina that has led the way for Barcelona so far. Lewandowski has scored 25 goals and two assists in La Liga play, while he has 11 goals in UCL play. Raphinha has scored 12 times with eight assists in UCL play, while he has scored 15 goals with nine assists in domestic league play. Further, Lamine Yamal has been solid this year for Barcelona. He has five goals and three assists in UCL play, while he has six goals and 12 assists in La Liga play.

Barcelona has been solid on defense so far in UCL play. They have allowed 20 goals in UCL play so far, good for just 1.54 per game. While they do have one clean sheet at home in UCL play, they have given up many more goals. They have conceded 13 goals in their six road games in UCL play.

Final Inter Milan-Barcelona Prediction & Pick

Inter Milan has been dominant at home. They have a clean sheet in their first four games at home, allowing just one goal to Feyenoord, and then allowed two to Bayern Munich. In both of those situations, Inter had a lead on aggregate heading into that game. Further, Inter Milan has scored well at home so far in UCL play. Barcelona has struggled on defense on the road in UCL play. They are giving up over two goals per game. They are more than capable of scoring enough goals to keep in this game, but the Inter defense will be the difference.

Final Inter Milan-Barcelona Prediction & Pick: Inter Milan ML (+220)