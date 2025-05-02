ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

PSG looks to hold on to their lead on aggregate as they host Arsenal. It is time to continue our Champions League odds series with a PSG-Arsenal prediction and pick.

In the first leg between Arsenal and PSG, it was Ousmane Dembele who scored in the fourth minute to give PSG the lead. PSG would have another chance to score in the 14th minute on a corner, but it was saved by Arsenal. PSG would continue to press in the first half, but the game would remain 1-0. Early in the second half, Declan Rice took a free kick, and Mikel Merino put it in the net in what seemed like the game-tying goal. Still, VAR reviewed the call and said the ball did not go in, keeping it 1-0. Arsenal would have more chances in the second half, but could not find the equalizer, as PSG won the game 1-0.

Here are the Champions League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: PSG-Arsenal Odds

PSG: +110

Arsenal: +230

Draw: +260

Over 2.5 goals: -134

Under 2.5 goals: +110

How to Watch PSG vs. Arsenal

Time: 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT

TV: CBS

*Watch soccer LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Subscribe now to MLS Season Pass and watch every match including the playoffs.

Why PSG Will Win

PSG has scored well this year, scoring in 47 of 51 fixtures overall, averaging 2.61 goals per game across all competitions. In UCL play, they have scored in 12 of 15 games. Further, they have scored 31 goals over the 15 games, good for 2.07 goals per game in UCL play. PSG has scored in five of their six fixtures at home in UCL play. They have scored 16 goals over those six games, good for 2.67 goals per game at home. Still, that total is heavily weighted by a 7-0 home victory over Brest.

PSG has been led by Ousmane Dembele. He has scored eight times with three assists so far in UCL play. Further, he has 21 goals with six assists so far in Ligue 1 play this year. Meanwhile, Bradley Barcola has also been solid. In Ligue 1 play, he has 13 goals with ten assists. So far in UCL play, Barcola has three goals and three assists. Further, Nuno Mendes has four goals and an assist in UCL play so far.

PSG has also been strong on defense overall. They have conceded just 50 goals across their 51 fixtures this year. PSG has been strong on defense in UCL play. They have conceded just 14 goals overall in their 15 games so far. Further, they have six clean sheets this year in UCL play. PSG has one clean sheet at home and has given up seven goals over their six fixtures at home.

Why Arsenal Will Win

Arsenal is scoring well overall. In 53 fixtures this year, they have scored 105 goals, good for 1.98 goals per game. Further, they have scored in 43 of 53 fixtures this year. Arsenal has continued to score well in UCL play. They have scored in ten of 13 fixtures and scored 30 total goals in the process. Further, they have been solid on the road in UCL play. They have scored in four of their six road games, but have scored 16 goals in their six road games overall.

Arsenal is led by Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz. Saka has scored five goals with two assists in UCL play. In Premier League play, he has six goals and ten assists this year. Havertz has scored four times on an expected 2.6 goals in UCL play while also having an assist. In the Premier League, he has nine goals and three assists. Finally, Gabriel Martinelli has seven goals and four assists in Premier League play but has two goals and one assist in UCL play. Further, Declan Rice has four goals and two assists in UCL play.

The Arsenal defense has been dominant overall. They have allowed just 45 goals across their 53 fixtures this year, good for just 0.85 goals per game. Further, they have allowed just eight goals in 13 games in UCL play with six clean sheets. Arsenal has allowed just five goals in their six games on the road in UCL play. Still, they have just one clean sheet in UCL play on the road.

Final PSG-Arsenal Prediction & Pick

The PSG attack was firing well in the first leg. They had 11 shots, with four of them on target. Further, they controlled the possession and continued to put pressure on Arsenal. The defense was also solid, with Arsenal having ten shots and five of them on target. Still, the PSG offense should be the difference in this one. They have been great at home in terms of scoring. Further, Arsenal has not been as good on the road when it comes to defending. Take PSG in this one as they advance to the finals.

Final PSG-Arsenal Prediction & Pick: PSG ML (+110)