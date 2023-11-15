Jack Grealish's new haircut triggers a social media buzz as fans express mixed reactions. Despite the frenzy, the England star stays focused.

Jack Grealish, the Manchester City star, sparked a social media storm not for his performance on the pitch but for his fresh haircut. Ahead of joining England's Euro 2024 qualifiers, the Manchester City man flaunted his new trim, triggering mixed reactions among fans. While some praised the change, others unleashed a flurry of critiques, even drawing comparisons to a character from the popular series “Ted Lasso.”

Grealish, known for his stylish flair on and off the field, opted for a new look courtesy of HD Cutz, deviating from his usual barber at A-Star Barbers. However, the reception wasn't entirely positive, with comments ranging from supportive encouragement to outright disappointment, labeling the haircut as a “mistake” or a change for the worse.

Amidst the social media buzz surrounding his hairstyle, the England International's performance for Manchester City this season has fallen short of expectations. Despite contributing two assists in 13 appearances, the 28-year-old is yet to find the net, raising eyebrows among supporters.

However, Grealish's prowess hasn't gone unnoticed by England manager Gareth Southgate, who included him in the national squad for the upcoming qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia. With 34 caps for England since his debut in 2020, Grealish remains a pivotal figure, showcasing his versatility with two goals and seven assists for his country.

While the haircut frenzy might momentarily steal the spotlight, Grealish focuses on delivering on the field for Manchester City and the England National Team, aiming to make an impact beyond the stylish trim that has set social media abuzz.