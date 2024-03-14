Gareth Southgate, the manager of the England national team, finds himself facing a challenging dilemma as he prepares for the upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. With England grappling with a defensive injury crisis, Southgate is reportedly considering recalling Joe Gomez to bolster the squad's defensive options. Despite Gomez's absence from the national team since October 2020, his stellar performances for Liverpool have not gone unnoticed by Southgate, who sees the versatile defender as a valuable asset, especially given England's defensive woes.
The absence of key players like Luke Shaw, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier, and Reece James due to injuries has left Southgate with limited options in defense. With doubts lingering over the fitness of Levi Colwill, Ben Chilwell, and Harry Maguire, Southgate is exploring alternative solutions to shore up England's backline. Everton's Jarrad Branthwaite and Bayern Munich's Eric Dier have emerged as potential candidates to fill the defensive void, providing Southgate with additional options.
In addition to the defensive concerns, Southgate faces a dilemma regarding including midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Despite Southgate's previous faith in Phillips during challenging periods in his career, the midfielder's recent dip in form has raised doubts about his inclusion in the squad. While Phillips remains part of Southgate's extended squad, his final selection for the upcoming friendlies remains uncertain.
As England prepares to take on Brazil at Wembley Stadium on March 23, followed by a clash against Belgium three days later, Southgate is tasked with assembling a squad capable of competing against top-tier opposition. With crucial decisions to be made regarding defensive reinforcements and midfield selections, Southgate's choices will play a pivotal role in England's quest for success in the international friendlies.