The FA Cup magic continues to bedazzle viewers and fans as Championship standouts Sheffield United will travel to Racecourse Ground on Wales on Sunday to take on National League toppers Wrexham in the fourth round of the FA Cup. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our soccer odds series, which includes our Wrexham-Sheffield United prediction and pick.

The hosts have triumphed in its first three matches in the FA Cup, beating Oldham Athletic, Farnborough, and Coventry City. Since the turn of the year, Wrexham has notched five victories in six games, and approaches this game with a two-win streak in the National League over Maidstone United and Gateshead.

Sheffield United has been making a remarkable run of their own, going nine games undefeated. They carry a three-game winning streak into this match, with victories over Millwall, Stoke City, and Hull City.

Why Wrexham Can Beat Sheffield

Phil Parkinson’s side has not suffered a loss in 22 games, and they have won every single home game this season. 16 games of entertainment in the Racecourse Ground have delighted the spectators seated in the stadium’s 10,500 capacity. The Red Dragons also score over 3.5 goals per game at home, while surrendering fewer than a goal per game.

In 27 games played in the National League, the Robins found the back of the net 70 times, while conceding 23 goals. Their 20 goals and five draws make the Robins currently tied with Notts Country in the National League at 65 points, but Wrexham holds the edge with one more win. The last taste of defeat by Wrexham was also in October against Notts County, but after that 1-0 loss, they have been rampaging for the next games.

In the middle of their desired promotion to EFL League Two this season, Wrexham began their FA Cup journey in the fourth qualifying round versus Blyth Spartans, where they had a 1-1 draw in their first matchup. In their second match, the Red Dragons found three goals in the first half and almost squandered that lead until they finished with a 3-2 victory. Their first face-off with Oldham Athletic ended with a clean sheet, as Paul Mullin smashed two goals while Sam Dalby netted one. Their next match-up was a 4-1 thrashing against Farnborough, where Mullin recorded an extra-time hat trick for his squad. Their latest matchup was with Coventry City, a much tighter game where Mullin, Dalby, Thomas O’Connor, and Elliot Lee were the goal scorers for the Red Dragons.

If there are things that stand out for Wrexham, these are their propensity for goal-scoring and agile quickness. With an average player age of 26.6 years, Phil Parkinson is primed to gradually carve his way as one of the football managers to watch out for. Wrexham has found success in its regular starting XI, so they should ride with this squad and hope that their momentum continues.

Why Sheffield Can Beat Wrexham

The Blades is also an entertaining team to watch, cementing itself as one of the teams expecting promotion ot the Premier League. Since November 2022, Sheffield United has only managed to be defeated once – a 1-0 loss versus Rotherham – but after that, the Blades have been cruising in their games.

Sheffield is now in second place in the championship, just five points behind Championship leaders Burnley but 12 points ahead of third-place Middlesborough. In 28 matches played in the Championship, the Vlades have found the back of the net 48 times, 33 of which coming from assists.

Iliman Ndiaye paces the attack for the Blades, where he has produced 10 goals and eight assists in all competitions. Oliver McBurnie has nine goals and an assist to his name, while Anel Ahmedhodzic and Sander Berge follow suit with four goals each.

Midfielder Oliver Norwood is the team’s jack-of-all-trades. With two goals and five assists, he leads the league in tackles won (51), passes into the penalty area (54), and corner kicks (113).

Final Wrexham-Sheffield United Prediction & Pick

Two exciting teams coming from their own respective leagues will surely delight viewers with what is expected as one of the FA Cup matches to watch for. While Wrexham appears to hold their own standards at home ground, they have not seen a team like Sheffield United that edges them on the offensive side of things. The Blades have a ton of experience and skill set, and their edge on the defensive end will see them get more tackles, interceptions, and clearances. No clean sheet is guaranteed here, but a high-scoring match in favor of SUFC will likely be the outcome.

Final Wrexham-Sheffield United Prediction & Pick: Sheffield (-125), Over 2.5 goals (-134)