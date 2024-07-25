The iconic Cher has announced the release date for her highly anticipated memoir, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The book's publisher, Dey Street Books, said on Wednesday, July 24, that they will publish the first of Cher's two-part memoir, Cher: The Memoir, Part One, on Nov. 19.

“After more than seventy years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail, in a two-part memoir,” the William Morrow Group at HarperCollins Publishers imprint wrote in the statement.

“With her trademark honesty and humor, Cher: The Memoir traces how this diamond in the rough succeeded with no plan and little confidence to become the trailblazing superstar the world has been unable to ignore for more than half a century,” the statement continued.

Cher's upcoming memoir tells the story starting from the singer's childhood to meeting and marrying her first singing partner Sonny Bono, all the while detailing “the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart.”

The singer herself posted the cover on her personal Instagram.

The 78-year-old singer has been writing her memoir since 2017. Cher: The Memoir, Part Two will be released sometime in 2025.

Born Cherilyn Sarkisian, Cher has been known as a singer, actress and television personality. She was once referred to as the Goddess of Pop and often the standard for embodying female independence in a male-dominated industry.

Cher first rose to fame in 1965 as part of the folk-rock duo with her then-husband Sonny, as Sonny & Cher. She and Bono divorced in 1975. In the 1970s, she had several number one singles on the US Billboard Hot 100. At the time, she was the female solo artist with the most number-one singles in US history.

Seven decades of hits

In the 1980s, she reinvented her music career by fusing rock and roll in her 1987 self-titled album, as well as 1989's Heart of Stone and 1991's Love Hurts. All three albums had at least one hit song including, I Found Someone, If I Could Turn Back Time and Save Up All Your Tears, respectively.

However, it wasn't until she released her dance-pop album Believe in 1998, that she reached her commercial peak. The song Believe pioneered the use of Auto-Tune to distort her vocals. That distortion sound is now known as the Cher effect. The track became the number one song in the US in 1999. In the UK, it became the best-selling single of all time by a female artist.

She started her career as a television personality in the 1970s first with her then-husband Sonny in the CBS show The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour and another on her own, Cher. In 1982, she debuted on Broadway in the play Come Back to the 5 & Dime, Jimmy Dean, Jimmy Dean. She also starred in the film adaptation released in the same year.

Cher starred in the 1983 Mike Nichols film Silkwood with Meryl Streep and Kurt Russell. The movie was nominated for five Oscars, including a best actress in a supporting role nod for Cher. In 1985, she starred in Peter Bogdanovich's Mask in her critically acclaimed role as a biker gang mother to a son (Eric Stoltz) who has a massive facial skull deformity.

The Oscar year

In 1987, she starred in three movies: George Miller's The Witches of Eastwick with Susan Sarandon and Jack Nicholson, the crime drama Suspects with Dennis Quaid and Liam Neeson and Moonstruck with Nicolas Cage. She won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Lead Role for Moonstruck.

She continued to make albums, contributing to the soundtrack of her 1990 film Mermaids. From this album was her UK number-one single The Shoop Shoop Song (It's in His Kiss). In 1996, she made her directorial debut with If These Walls Could Talk.

In 2010, she starred in the feature Burlesque with Christina Aguilera. Her latest feature film was 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again where she played Ruby Sheridan, Meryl Streep's character's mother.

A Tony short of an EGOT

Cher is one of the world's best-selling music artists having sold at least 100 million records. She was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year. Aside from her Oscar, she also has an Emmy for Outstanding Variety, Music or Comedy Special in 2003 for her Cher: The Farewell Tour. She also has three Golden Globe Awards, a Cannes Film Festival Award, the Billboard Icon Award, the iHeartRadio Icon Award and the Influence on Fashion Award from the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA). Cher also received honors from the Kennedy Center in 2018.

To date, she is the only solo artist to have a Billboard number-one single in seven consecutive decades. Before Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, her 2002-2005 Living Proof: The Farewell Tour was the highest-grossing concert tour by a female artist ever.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One will be available on Nov. 19.