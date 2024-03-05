The 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards set for April 1 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles will give Cher the Icon Award as well as a special musical tribute to her 61 years of impact in the music and pop culture, Variety reported.
Justin Timberlake, Green Day, TLC, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, Tate McRae and more will perform.
Previous recipients of the Icon Award are Bon Jovi, Elton John, Jennifer Lopez and Pink. She celebrated the 25th anniversary of her hit album, Believe, which is most famous for the 1998 number one song of the same name. Cher is the only artist to have achieved a Billboard number-one single for seven consecutive decades. Which begs the question: why isn't she in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame?
iHeartRadio also added seven new categories this year listed below. Social voting for several categories will close on March 25.
See the list of nominees for the iHeart Radio Music Awards:
Song of the Year
- Calm Down – Rema and Selena Gomez
- Creepin' – Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
- Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
- Dance The Night – Dua Lipa
- Fast Car – Luke Combs
- Flowers- Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill – SZA
- Last Night- Morgan Wallen
- Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat
- vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Song of the Year (new for 2024)
- Calm Down – Rema and Selena Gomez
- Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
- Flowers- Miley Cyrus
- Kill Bill – SZA
- vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
Pop Artist of the Year (new for 2024)
- Doja Cat
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Artist of the Year
- Drake
- Jelly Roll
- Luke Combs
- Miley Cyrus
- Morgan Wallen
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Shakira
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
- Usher
Duo/Group of the Year
- (G)I-DLE
- Blink-182
- Dan + Shay
- Fall Out Boy
- Foo Fighters
- Jonas Brothers
- Måneskin
- OneRepublic
- Paramore
- Parmalee
Best Collaboration
- All My Life – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- Barbie World (with Aqua) – Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice
- Boy’s a liar Pt.2 – PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
- Calm Down – Rema & Selena Gomez
- Creepin' – Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
- Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
- Rich Flex – Drake and 21 Savage
- Thank God – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
- Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla with Cardi B
- TQG – Karol G and Shakira
Best New Artist (Pop)
- David Kushner
- Doechii
- Jelly Roll
- Rema
- Stephen Sanchez
Country Song of the Year
- Fast Car – Luke Combs
- Heart Like A Truck – Lainey Wilson
- Last Night – Morgan Wallen
- Rock and A Hard Place – Bailey Zimmerman
- Thank God – Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown
Country Artist of the Year
- Jason Aldean
- Jelly Roll
- Lainey Wilson
- Luke Combs
- Morgan Wallen
Best New Artist (Country)
- Corey Kent
- Jackson Dean
- Jelly Roll
- Megan Moroney
- Nate Smith
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
- All My Life- Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- fukumean – Gunna
- Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert
- Rich Flex – Drake and 21 Savage
- Tomorrow 2 – GloRilla with Cardi B
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
- 21 Savage
- Drake
- Future
- Gunna
- Lil Durk
Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)
- Doechii
- Ice Spice
- Lola Brooke
- Sexyy Red
- Young Nudy
R&B Song of the Year
- Creepin' – Metro Boomin with The Weeknd and 21 Savage
- CUFF IT – Beyoncé
- Good Good – Usher, Summer Walker and 21 Savage
- On My Mama – Victoria Monét
- Snooze – SZA
R&B Artist of the Year
- Beyoncé
- Brent Faiyaz
- Chris Brown
- SZA
- Usher
Best New Artist (R&B)
- Coco Jones
- Fridayy
- Kenya Vaun
- October London
- Victoria Monét
Best African Music Artist
- Burna Boy
- Rema
- Tems
- Tyla
- Wizkid
Alternative Song of the Year
- Lost – Linkin Park
- Love From The Other Side – Fall Out Boy
- One More Time – Blink-182
- Rescued – Foo Fighters
- This Is Why – Paramore
Alternative Artist of the Year
- Blink-182
- Fall Out Boy
- Foo Fighters
- Green Day
- Paramore
Best New Artist (Alt & Rock)
- Bad Omens
- HARDY
- Jelly Roll
- Lovejoy
- Noah Kahan
Rock Song of the Year
- 72 Seasons – Metallica
- Dead Don’t Die – Shinedown
- Lost – Linkin Park
- Need A Favor – Jelly Roll
- Rescued – Foo Fighters
Rock Artist of the Year
- Disturbed
- Foo Fighters
- Jelly Roll
- Metallica
- Shinedown
Dance Song of the Year
- 10:35- Tiësto ft. Tate McRae
- Baby Don’t Hurt Me – David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray
- Padam Padam – Kylie Minogue
- Praising You – Rita Ora ft. Fatboy Slim
- Strangers – Kenya Grace
Dance Artist of the Year
- Anabel Englund
- David Guetta
- Illenium
- Kylie Minogue
- Tiësto
Latin Pop/Urban Song of the Year
- La Bachata – Manuel Turizo
- La Bebe (remix) – Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
- Lala – Myke Towers
- Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53 – Shakira and Bizarrap
- TQG – Karol G and Shakira
Latin Pop/Urban Artist of the Year
- Bad Bunny
- Feid
- Karol G
- Manuel Turizo
- Shakira
Best New Artist (Latin Pop/Urban)
- Bad Gyal
- GALE
- Mora
- Yng Lvcas
- Young Miko
Regional Mexican Song of the Year
- Bebe Dame – Fuerza Regida and Grupo Frontera
- Ella Baila Sola – Eslabon Armado and Peso Pluma
- Indispensable – Carin León
- Qué Onda Perdida – Grupo Firme ft. Gerardo Coronel
- Qué Vuelvas – Carin León and Grupo Frontera
Regional Mexican Artist of the Year
- Calibre 50
- Carin León
- El Fantasma
- Grupo Frontera
- Peso Pluma
Best New Artist (Regional Mexican)
- Gabito Ballesteros
- Gerardo Coronel
- Grupo Frontera
- Junior H
- Peso Pluma
K-Pop Artist of the Year (New for 2024)
- (G)I-DLE
- Jung Kook
- NCT Dream
- Seventeen
- Stray Kids
K-Pop Song of the Year (New for 2024)
- Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) – ATEEZ
- Cupid (Twin Version) – FIFTY FIFTY
- S-Class – Stray Kids
- Seven – Jung Kook ft. Latto
- Super Shy – NewJeans
Best New Artist (K-Pop) (New for 2024)
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- NewJeans
- RIIZE
- xikers
- ZEROBASEONE
Producer of the Year
- Kid Harpoon
- Dan Nigro
- Rob Bisel
- Carter Lang
- Jack Antonoff
Songwriter of the Year
- Jack Antonoff
- Ashley Gorley
- Aldae
- Michael Ross Pollack
- J Kash
Best Lyrics (Socially voted)
- Dial Drunk – Noah Kahan
- Flowers – Miley Cyrus
- Greedy – Tate McRae
- Houdini – Dua Lipa
- Is It Over Now? (Taylor's Version) – Taylor Swift
- Last Night – Morgan Wallen
- Lovin On Me – Jack Harlow
- Nonsense – Sabrina Carpenter
- Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat
- vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
- Water – Tyla
- What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish
Best Music Video (Socially voted)
- 3D – Jung Kook ft. Jack Harlow
- Dance The Night – Dua Lipa
- FLOWER – JISOO
- Flowers – Miley Cyrus
- I'm Good (Blue) – Bebe Rexha and David Guetta
- Kill Bill – SZA
- La Bebe (Remix) – Yng Lvcas and Peso Pluma
- Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat
- Seven – Jung Kook ft. Latto
- TQG – Karol G and Shakira
- vampire – Olivia Rodrigo
- What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish
Best Fan Army (Socially voted)
- Agnation
- ATINY
- Barbz
- Beyhive
- BTS Army
- Harries
- Livies
- Louies
- Niallers
- Rushers
- Selenators
- Swifties
Social Star Award (Socially voted)
- Alex Warren
- David Kushner
- Flyana Boss
- Gracie Abrams
- Jessie Murph
- Megan Moroney
- Natalie Jane
- Noah Kahan
Favorite Tour Photographer (Socially voted)
- Alfredo Flores – Sabrina Carpenter
- Anna Lee – Coldplay
- Carianne Older – Charlie Puth
- Catherine Powell – Kelsea Ballerini
- Cynthia Parkhurst – Jonas Brothers
- David Lehr – Morgan Wallen
- Joshua Halling – Louis Tomlinson
- Mason Poole – Beyoncé
- Matty Vogel – Misterwives
- Ravie B – Adele
- Ryan Fleming – 5 Seconds of Summer
- Sanjay Parikh – Shinedown
Favorite On Screen (Socially voted) (New for 2024)
- j-hope IN THE BOX
- Love To Love You, Donna Summer
- Louis Tomlinson All of Those Voices
- Prince: The Final Secret
- Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé
- Save Me Jelly Roll
- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
- TLC Forever
TikTok Bop of the Year (Socially voted)
- Boy's a liar Pt. 2 – PinkPantheress and Ice Spice
- Collide (Sped Up Remix) – Justine Skye
- Cruel Summer – Taylor Swift
- Cupid (Twin Version) – FIFTY FIFTY
- Daylight – David Kushner
- Her Way (Sped Up) – Party Next Door
- If We Ever Broke Up – Mae Stephens
- Paint The Town Red – Doja Cat
- Water – Tyla
- What It Is (Solo Version) – Doechii
- What Was I Made For? – Billie Eilish
Favorite Tour Style (Socially voted)
- Beyoncé
- Carrie Underwood
- Doja Cat
- Elton John
- Harry Styles
- Jonas Brothers
- Madonna
- Måneskin
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Shania Twain
- SZA
- Taylor Swift
Favorite Debut Album (Socially voted) (New for 2024)
- GOLDEN – Jung Kook
- In Pieces- Chlöe
- Layover – V
- Lucky- Megan Moroney
- Mirror – Lauren Spencer Smith
- My 21st Century Blues – Raye
- Religiously – Bailey Zimmerman
- Snow Angel – Reneé Rapp
- Tyler Hubbard – Tyler Hubbard
There are a few more awards including Label of the Year and winners for Album of the Year in each of the genres listed above.