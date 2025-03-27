It appears that Ed Sheeran's next album, Play, may be one of his last if he follows in Quentin Tarantino's footsteps.

During his latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sheeran discussed his future plans. Apparently, he wants to do 10 main albums, following Tarantno's model of doing 10 feature films.

“When I was like 18, I had an idea for 10 albums — it was Plus, Multiply, Divide, Subtract, Equals, and then Play, Pause, Rewind, Fast Forward, Stop,” Sheeran explained. “I'm kinda obsessed with [Quentin] Tarantino, and I heard he was doing 10 films, and he's got his side projects like Grindhouse and s**t. So, I wanna do my 10 and every now and then do a side project.”

.@edsheeran announces the name of his brand-new album 👀 #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/LyuSYr7Dgg — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) March 27, 2025 Expand Tweet

However, that does not mean he will stop making music after he releases his 10th album. It sounds like side projects like No.6 Collaborations Project will not be included in the count, comparing them to Tarantino's side projects like Grindhouse.

Sheeran and Fallon also surprised fans in the New York City subway. He performed a cover of Chappell Roan's “Pink Pony Club” and his new single, “Azizam,” for lucky commuting fans.

Will Ed Sheeran stop making albums after 10?

Fallon then asked Sheeran if he would “stop” making music after the release of his Stop album. While Sheeran did not directly reply, he shared his idea of an album full of unreleased songs from different times in his life. It is something that he would want to hear from his music idols like Paul McCartney.

“I kind of want to make an album for the whole of my life where you put different songs on, and then it's in your will that it comes out the day you die. It's called Eject,” he quipped. “Imagine when [Paul] McCartney passes away, and there's a record that he's made [where] there [are] songs from when he's 16, there's a song from when he's 20, there's a song from when he's 30. It'd be fascinating!”

However, Sheeran knows some would roll their eyes at this experiment. He joked, “There would be lots of people who'd be like, ‘Still, from beyond the grave! He's f**king with us!'”

Looking ahead, Sheeran still has at least five more albums, including Play, if he follows his plan. However, he also cannot forget about Autumn Variations, which seemingly started a series of season-titled albums.

More than likely, Sheeran will make more than his 10 albums. He has already made seven, including No.6 Collaborations Project. No.6 Collaborations Project was an album of songs that featured guest appearances from the likes of Justin Bieber, Khalid, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Travis Scott, Eminem, Bruno Mars, and more.

First, he has to release his eighth album, Play. The lead single, “Azizam,” is coming on Friday, April 4, 2025. Expect him to continue promoting the new album in the coming months.