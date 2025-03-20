It certainly sounds like the lead single from Ed Sheeran's new album is coming imminently, as the “Shape of You” singer gave fans an update on his upcoming work, including lead single “Azizam.”

He took to Instagram to share a video of him in the studio with one of his producers, Ilya Salmanzadeh. Previously, Salmanzadeh produced Taylor Swift's “End Game” for Reputation, which features Sheeran and Future.

His caption revealed that the upcoming album, which is presumably called Play, is “done.” Additionally, he promised that a single is coming “soon.”

“I'm very excited[,] as you can tell,” his caption also read.

In the video, Sheeran and Salmanzadeh are vibing to what appears to be the new album's lead single, “Azizam,” a Persian word that translates to “my dear” or “my beloved.”

Fans in the comments section are hyped up for Sheeran's new song. “LET'S GO ED,” one caption read with two fire emojis “SOUNDS INSANE.”

Another fan added, “BANGER COMING IN 3, 2, 1.” Salmanzadeh also weighed in, commenting, “So exciting my brother!!!”

When will Ed Sheeran's new album come out?

By all accounts, it appears Sheeran's new album will come out sometime in 2025. As promised, it sounds like it will be a pop album, if Ed Sheeran's “Azizam” is any indication.

Previously, Sheeran promised a return to the pop game with his next album. His last two albums, Subtract and Autumn Variations, were more inspired by folk music. His last album of pop music was 2021's Equals.

“It feels like I'm getting back into big pop for the first time in a long time,” Sheeran told Variety. “It's quite exciting.”

There is a chance that “Azizam” will be released on Friday, March 21. His website has been counting down for five days with the math symbols used for his Mathematics series. On Thursday, March 20, 2025, it reached the final one, Subtract, indicating something coming on March 21.

The latest post from Sheeran comes after he did a mini-tour of the United States. He recently did pop-up shows in New Orleans, Louisiana; Nashville, Tennessee; and Boston, Massachusetts.

Sheeran was going around playing small shows for fans in random cities. It culminated in a St. Patrick's Day performance in Boston where he played “Galway Girl” and “Nancy Mulligan.”

Pretty soon, Sheeran will resume the Mathematics Tour. He is set to visit Doha, Qatar, in April 2025. Throughout the summer, he will perform another European leg of the tour. Currently, it is set to conclude on September 7, 2025, in Düsseldorf, Germany.

The Mathematics Tour was initially launched in support of Sheeran's Equals album in 2022. In 2023, he released two albums, Subtract and Autumn Variations, as well. There is a chance he will release even more music when he is on the road again in 2025 to work into the setlist.