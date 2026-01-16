On Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026, singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran kicked off his 58-show Loop Tour in Auckland, New Zealand, performing a 30-song setlist filled with hits and surprises.

One of the most unique parts of the show is when Sheeran opens the floor for suggestions from fans. He took five suggestions from the crowd, including some well-known songs like “Tenerife Sea” and “Give Me Love.”

However, the biggest surprise was when a fan asked him to perform “Sofa” from his 2010 EP, Loose Change, which was released before his debut album, Plus, the following year.

This was the first time Sheeran had played the song since his Feb. 3, 2013, concert in Kansas City, Missouri, making it almost 13 years since he last performed it. He has only played it four times in his career, according to Setlist.fm. Before he performed “Sofa,” a fan requested another song from the Loose Change EP, “Little Bird.”

Ed Sheeran's full setlist for the first Loop Tour show of 2026

Below is the full setlist from Sheeran's first 2026 Loop Tour show. He played six songs from his Divide, Multiply, and Play albums. Additionally, he performed five and four songs from Plus and Equals, respectively. Subtract and No.6 Collaborations Project were his least-represented albums, with only one song being played from each.

Main stage

“You Need Me, I Don't Need You”

“Sapphire”

“Castle on the Hill”

“The A Team”

“Shivers”

“Don't”

“Eyes Closed”

Fan suggestions

“Little Bird”

“Sofa”

“Tenerife Sea”

“Supermarket Flowers”

“Give Me Love”

Article Continues Below

Main stage

“Galway Girl” (with Beoga)

“Nancy Mulligan” (with Beoga)

“I Don't Care” (with Beoga)

“Old Phone” (with Beoga)

“Heaven” (with Beoga)

“Camera” (with Beoga)

“Celestial (with Beoga)

“Photograph”

B-stage

“Eastside”/”2002″/”Cold Water”/”Little Things”/”Love Yourself” (medley)

“Thinking Out Loud”

“Perfect”

“I See Fire”

Main stage

“Symmetry”

“Bloodstream”

“Afterglow”

Encore