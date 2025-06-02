Going on tour can be dangerous, as singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran learned as he started his 2025 European leg of the Mathematics Tour.

During one of his recent concerts in Madrid, Spain, Sheeran tripped while walking to his loop pedal. The loop pedal is on a platform in the center of his stage, and he tripped over one of the steps. Luckily, he got right back up and continued on.

Sheeran saw the viral video on TikTok and responded. He seemingly took it in stride despite the video going viral. “Happens more than you think,” he wrote in the comments.

The concert was not affected by the fall. Sheeran continued on with his hit-filled set, and fans went home happy despite the scary incident.

To be fair, Sheeran's latest shows marked the return of his 360-degree stage. Some of his earlier shows this year did not feature his 360-degree stage, so he didn't have to worry about these platforms.

Is Ed Sheeran on tour in 2025?

Yes, Sheeran is going to be on tour in 2025. However, his remaining shows are part of his final European leg of the Mathematics Tour. Currently, he does not have any other planned dates after September 7, 2025.

Luckily, a new tour could ensue after the Mathematics Tour ends. His next album, Play, will be coming out in September 2025 as well. Perhaps he will launch a new tour to celebrate his new era that is starting with the album.

While on the Mathematics Tour, Sheeran will also perform three special homecoming shows in Ipswich, England, from July 11-13, 2025. These will presumably be centered around his Play album.

The Mathematics Tour is a celebration of the first era of Sheeran's career. He mostly plays songs from his first six albums, and he also released Subtract and Autumn Variations while on tour in 2023.

It started in April 2022 in support of his Equals album, which was released in 2021. Sheeran is now in his fourth year of this tour, and over 160 shows are planned for the itinerary.

He will next play in Marseille, France, on June 6 and 7. His tour will go across Europe throughout the summer and into the fall. The tour is set to conclude in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Play is the eighth studio album released by Sheeran. The first single, “Azizam,” was released on April 4, 2025. A second single, “Old Phone,” was released on May 1. The album's third single, “Sapphire,” will come out on June 5.