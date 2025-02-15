Emma Watson made a rare public appearance at the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game in Oakland, California, stepping out for some basketball fun amid ongoing tensions with J.K. Rowling, per Eonline. The Harry Potter star, who is currently pursuing a master’s degree in literature at Oxford University, was spotted courtside in a casual black outfit, sharing smiles and waves with fans. She also had a brief conversation with EDM musician Tucker Halpern, who participated in the star-studded game alongside Noah Kahan and Pablo Schreiber. Given how little Watson has been seen in public in recent years, especially following the fallout with Rowling, her presence drew significant attention.

A Continued Rift with J.K. Rowling

Watson’s rare outing comes against the backdrop of her ongoing estrangement from Rowling, stemming from the author's widely debated comments on transgender rights. The controversy began in June 2020 when Rowling shared an article titled Opinion: Creating a More Equal Post-Covid-19 World for People Who Menstruate. Her accompanying remarks were seen as dismissive of transgender identity, leading to widespread backlash.

Following her initial post, Rowling further defended her stance by arguing that denying biological sex undermines same-sex attraction and women’s rights. Though she insisted she supported trans people living freely without discrimination, she opposed the inclusion of trans women in certain female-only spaces, citing concerns about safety and boundaries. Her statements ignited a firestorm, drawing responses from key Harry Potter cast members.

Daniel Radcliffe issued an open letter through The Trevor Project, stating, “It's clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities.” Watson also voiced her stance, tweeting: “Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren't who they say they are.” Rupert Grint echoed similar sentiments, affirming his support for the trans community.

Rowling’s Continued Commentary and Fallout

The divide resurfaced in April 2024 when Rowling applauded an independent review by Dr. Hilary Cass that critiqued the NHS’s gender identity services for children. The review questioned the long-term effects of puberty blockers and other treatments for gender-related distress, prompting Rowling to call it a “watershed” moment. When a fan suggested Watson and Radcliffe should apologize for their past criticism, Rowling delivered a sharp response: “Not safe, I'm afraid.”

While Emma Watson has largely avoided direct engagement with Rowling’s latest remarks, her presence at the NBA event signals that she remains focused on her life beyond the controversy. As she balances her academic pursuits with occasional public appearances, fans seem more than happy to see her enjoying herself, far removed from the Harry Potter discourse that continues to shadow its original cast.