Finally, at long last, the first trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps is here, and Marvel's first family is on full display. Pedro Pascal, Vanesa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn star in the Fantastic Four trailer.

It begins with Reed Richards (Pascal) and Sue Storm (Kirby) giving a tour of the Baxter Building. They reveal that they do a weekly family dinner every Sunday at 7 pm.

The trailer then cuts to Ben Grimm/the Thing (Moss-Bachrach) judging H.E.R.B.I.E.'s meal. This moment brings Moss-Bachrach back to his role in The Bear. He “adds a little bit of zip” to the recipe like a true chef.

They then show flashbacks to the team before they gained superpowers. Their space mission is shown briefly before returning to the present day.

The Fantastic Four will face an extra-terrestrial threat of some kind. New York City is being invaded from the sky as the Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer reaches its crescendo.

After a brief glimpse of John Malkovich's character is shown, the return of Tiamut the Communicator is teased as he invades New York City. As Tiamut looks at the Statue of Liberty, it trumps it in size, making it look like a figurine.

Together, the Fantastic Four will finish the mission. She promises that as the trailer ends. “Whatever life throws at us, we'll face it together as a family,” Sue says.

What is Fantastic Four: First Steps about?

The upcoming Fantastic Four: First Steps movie is the introduction for Marvel's first family in the MCU. It is set in the 1960s, and they must protect New York City from Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and the Silver Surfer (Julia Garner).

First Steps is the first iteration of the Fantastic Four in the MCU. Previously, John Krasinski played an alternate universe's Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. However, he is not the MCU's proper Reed Richards. The movie also stars Paul Walter Hauser, Natasha Lyonne, and Sarah Niles in undisclosed roles.

Matt Shakman directed First Steps. He is best known for previously directing Marvel's WandaVision series. He has also directed episodes of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Game of Thrones. More recently, he directed several episodes of Monarch: Legacy of Monsters for Apple TV+.

The script for the movie was written by several screenwriters. Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Squires, Eric Pearson, and Peter Cameron are all credited as screenwriters. Of course, Kevin Feige will produce it, and Michael Giacchino will score the movie.

First Steps is the start of Marvel's Phase Six. It will start a new era on the big screen. Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel Zombies, and Wonder Man are due to follow later in 2025.

There will not be another Marvel movie hitting theaters until May 1, 2026. Avengers: Doomsday will hit the big screen on May 1, 2026, before the fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man swings into theaters on July 24. It will then be almost another year until Secret Wars hits theaters on May 7, 2027.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be released on July 25.