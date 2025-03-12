ESPN’s Molly Qerim has a rep for her sharp analysis and commanding presence on First Take, but behind the scenes, she has been facing a private battle with endometriosis, SI reports. In a deeply personal Instagram post on March 11, the 40-year-old broadcaster opened up about undergoing a difficult surgery to manage the condition, which has affected her for over a decade.

“March is Endometriosis Awareness Month. I really hesitated on posting this, b/c I’m a very private person…but if I can help even 1 person…it’s worth it,” Qerim shared. She also thanked her surgeon, Dr. Masahide Kanayama of the New York Endometriosis Center, calling him “an answer to 12 years of prayer.”

Endometriosis, a chronic condition where tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, affects roughly 10% of reproductive-age women worldwide. The disease often causes severe pain and, in some cases, fertility challenges. Qerim vocalized her struggles with it in the past, revealing in a 2018 interview with The Endometriosis Foundation of America that she ended up diagnosed with Stage IV endometriosis at age 26. The condition spread across multiple organs, requiring multiple surgeries over the years.

Encouraging Others to Keep Fighting

Alongside her post, Qerim included a heartfelt message from Dr. Kanayama, who described her procedure as “super difficult and delicate.” He reassured her that “God listened to your prayer,” emphasizing his belief that she was divinely led to him for treatment.

Qerim used her platform to offer encouragement to others dealing with health struggles. “For anyone dealing with a health scare right now, please don’t give up…keep advocating for yourself and know you can be fully restored, regardless of what the medical report says. Better days are ahead,” she wrote.

The television personality has long spoken about the unpredictable nature of endometriosis, once likening it to a “second job” due to the constant cycle of improvement and relapse. Despite the challenges, her latest message reflects hope, faith, and resilience—offering solidarity to others fighting similar battles.