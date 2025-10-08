While the character was conceived by Eli Manning, Hulu's Chad Powers series stars Glen Powell. It does not appear the two-time Super Bowl MVP got the memo.

In a skit for the latest episode of Eli's Places, which features Powell, Manning reprised his role of Cad Powers, complete with the original makeup and prosthetics.

Powell is shocked to see Manning upon entering his trailer. “What are you doing in my trailer?” Powell asks Manning, who responds, “What are you doing in my trailer? I'm Chad Powers.”

I was Chad before it was cool. Stream an all new episode of Eli’s Places now on ESPN+ and the ESPN App. pic.twitter.com/FRodlCECG3 — Eli Manning (@EliManning) October 8, 2025 Expand Tweet

They then do the iconic Spider-Man pointing meme before Powell talks some sense into Manning. Manning doesn't even get Powell's first name right, calling him “Gleen.”

Manning then claims he is there on set to film his new show, Chad Powers. Powell then fills him in. “Eli, your agent should have told you, man, I bought the rights to Chad Powers, I cast myself as Chad Powers,” he explained.

This is repeated behavior for Manning, who acknowledged that he needs to start “reading things” before agreeing to them. “That's how I got on the ManningCast,” he quipped.

Still, Manning wasn't down to be replaced. “When has that ever worked?” he asked. Powell then rattled off a list of roles that have been handed to several actors, ranging from Batman to James Bond.

For one reason or another, this resonated with Manning. “You're Roger Moore to my Sean Connery,” Manning said, referencing two iconic James Bond actors.

Article Continues Below

Powell's assistant then walked in, and he asked her to show Manning around the set. “Please keep him away from me,” Powell pleads to his assistant.

Glen Powell's Chad Powers series

On Tuesday, September 30, 2025, Chad Powers premiered on Hulu. The new series debuted its first two episodes on the streaming service on September 30. New episodes will follow every Tuesday through October 28.

The series was co-created by Powell and Michael Waldron. It took Manning's original Eli's Places sketch, where he went undercover to participate in Penn State's walk-on tryouts, to to the next level.

Powell plays Russ Holliday, a disgraced quarterback who attempts to walk on at a struggling college football program. He goes by the name Chad Powers while at the school.